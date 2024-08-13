Raiders Bring Back Polarizing QB, Waive Fan Favorite WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to make a decision for their starting quarterback opening but it appears that they might want a competition for their No. 3 quarterback spot. The team announced on August 13 that they are signing quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Notably, Peterman spent four seasons with the Raiders from 2018 to 2021. He was talked about more often than the typical backup quarterback due to former head coach Jon Gruden’s affinity for him. Despite the coach’s Peterman love, the quarterback never started a game for the Raiders.

He spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who now holds the same position in Las Vegas. Peterman was with the New Orleans Saints briefly this offseason but was recently cut, which opened the door for him to reunite with Getsy and the Raiders.

He should understand the offense well and many of his former teammates are still playing for the franchise. It’s a logical fit for the veteran quarterback. He’s likely not being brought in to compete with Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew for the starting spot. The Raiders likely want to see if he can push Anthony Brown and Carter Bradley for third on the depth chart.

Keelan Doss Waived

It appears to have been a short-lived reunion for wide receiver Keelan Doss. With the Peterman signing, the Raiders waived Doss with a waived/injured destination. Now, he could stay with the team and revert to the Reserved/Injured list if he were to clear waivers but that remains to be seen.

Doss was with the Raiders as a rookie and became a fan favorite as he’s from Alameda, California, which is near where the team used to play in Oakland. This was his third stint with the franchise but once again, he hasn’t been able to solidify a roster spot.

The Raiders have seen young wide receivers like DJ Turner and Ramel Keyton step up so it was always going to be difficult for Doss to make the roster. His best hope is to make the practice squad down the road.

Is Nathan Peterman Favorite to Be QB3?

The Raiders likely wouldn’t have signed Peterman if they had seen more from Brown or Bradley. Both played in the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings but neither did much. Brown went 1-of-3 with 24 passing yards while Bradley didn’t even throw a pass.

That’s a small sample size to be able to tell if either quarterback can play but the Raiders may not be seeing much in training camp to be excited about. In a perfect world, the third quarterback on the depth chart never sees the field.

For Getsy, it might make more sense to have a quarterback who knows the system like Peterman than a younger player like Bradley or Brown. Peterman could essentially serve as a player-coach. Though he may not be on the active roster when the season begins, he could make the practice squad. Peterman should also get a chance to play in the final two preseason games for the Raiders. Odds are, he’ll be able to solidify his spot as the Raiders’ No. 3 quarterback in those games.