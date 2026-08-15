Raiders Get New Vita Vea Trade Update From NFL Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders are one team in the rumor mill regarding veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea. On Jul. 27, ESPN reported that Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after talks on a contract extension stalled.

Moreover, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen reported on Jul. 27 that Vea would like to be traded to either the Raiders or a team in California, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

On Aug. 14, NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared the latest on Vea’s future heading into the 2026 season, revealing that teams are at least checking in on the situation.

“My understanding is there has been communication between the sides,” Garafolo said on the NFL Network. “A deal is not imminent. Teams have called the Buccaneers to see if they’re interested in trading him. Among them, I’m told, are the Bills, the Bears, the 49ers, and there are a few others as well. But the Buccaneers continue to say internally they are not trading Vita Vea.”

Last season with Tampa Bay, the veteran defensive tackle played 764 total snaps, leading to a 72.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, Vea generated 51 total pressures, four sacks, 39 hurries, and eight QB hits while also recording 22 solo tackles against the run.

Vita Vea’s Agent on Buccaneers Future Amid Raiders Link

Despite Garafolo’s report that the Buccaneers aren’t looking to trade Vea, his representation says otherwise. In an Aug. 5 article, Vea’s agent spoke with the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud and made it clear where the player stands after his trade request.

“I just don’t see it ending in anything but a trade at this point,” Vea’s agent, Collin Roberts, said.

As a result, it will be interesting to see whether the Raiders decide to make a serious offer for Vea, as he could be a useful veteran and fit the team’s new culture. Vea has a Super Bowl ring, and it seems he wants one last major contract, and perhaps the Silver and Black could see the player as worth it.

Vita Vea Isn’t Happy With the Buccaneers Amid Trade Rumors

Furthermore, Garafolo made it clear in his report that the Buccaneers veteran isn’t happy and is doing his best to express himself without being disruptive to the team.

“[Vea] hasn’t been practicing because he is upset with the fact that he’s entering the final year of his deal, set to make around $18 million this upcoming season, with the top of the defensive tackle market now at $38 million, and a few other guys that he feels his production is comparable with also getting deals in the $30-plus million range,” Garafolo noted in his report.

“Vita Vea was here with the team at the joint practice the other day. He was not wearing his jersey, had it tucked into the back of his pants, which a lot of times is an indication to a team. I’ve seen this with a player holding out or holding in. They won’t wear the team logo or anything to that end. So it’s clear Vea is upset.”