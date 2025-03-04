NFL Draft: Projecting the Raiders Potential First, Second Round Edge Rusher Prospects

With scouting combine in the books and draft season now in full swing, we’re analyzing the Las Vegas Raiders’ options with the #6 and #37 overall picks based on mock drafts and big boards at The Athletic, The Ringer, ESPN, and Pro Football Focus.

We’ve looked at the available prospects at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. Today we’re on the other side of the line of scrimmage where, while the holes may be less glaring, the Silver and Black still have significant needs—namely, per NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Gordon McGuiness of Pro Football Focus, along the defensive line—which is where we’re focusing today, specifically edge rushers, with the interior linemen to come.

Learning to Finish Up Front

By most key metrics, against both the run and the pass, the 2024 Raiders defense was fairly solid. However, where they fell short—creating disruptive pressure and turnovers—are among the most influential to winning.

Despite a top-ten QB hurry rate (8.8%), the Raiders finished bottom-ten in QB knockdowns (73) and knockdown rate (7.3%), and bottom-half in pressure rate (21.4%) and sacks (38), closer to the bottom of the league than the top. As importantly, when the ball was in play, they struggled to finish both routine plays, missing 134 tackles (second most in the NFL) and create explosive plays, forcing just 13 takeaways, more than only the Patriots, Browns, and Jaguars.

Even if, as John Spytek recently stressed, Maxx Crosby remains a Raider “for a long time,” a lot of help is needed. There are decisions to make on three key defensive linemen: edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and defensive tackle Adam Butler—the team’s co-non-Crosby sack leaders, with five apiece—are both free agents, as is tackle John Jenkins, who started all 17 games at age 35.

A healthy Crosby and Christian Wilkins will certainly help. And it’s not unreasonable to expect some development from Tyree Wilson. Despite an underwhelming first two seasons (8 total sacks, with 4.5 in 2024), the #7 overall pick in the 2023 draft doesn’t turn 25 until May and still has excellent physical tools. But that’s not something the Raiders can count on.

Regardless, quality depth—and, ideally, another difference-maker— is needed. Fortunately, at #6 overall, however the board falls, the Raiders will get a shot at a top pass rushing prospect.

Potential Day One Difference-Makers

The only nailed-on can’t-miss prospect, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, will be off the board well before the Raiders are on the clock. Otherwise, the Raiders should have their choice of a pass rusher class deep with toolsy hyper-athletes whose games need refinement rather than Day One floor-raisers.

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M (Junior)

The knock against Stewart is that his output is still mostly theoretical. In 37 games over three seasons in College Station, Steward managed just 65 total tackles (30 solo), 4.5 sacks (exactly 1.5 per season) and 12 tackles for loss (TFL). “He can be a bit of a bull in a china shop and will explode into the backfield but then lose track of the ballcarrier. He needs to finish more consistently and misses a few too many tackles,” says Kelly. Meanwhile, Brugler, who’s got Stewart #9 on his board, calls him “the type of prospect who will test the ‘traits over production’” approach.

However, at 6’5″, 267 pounds with over 34–inch arms and elite vertical (40”) and broad jump (10’11”), Stewart’s got as high a ceiling as just about anyone in this class. An elite blend of power, explosion, and length allows him to (per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler) “explode out of his stance… creating immediate knockback” and (per The Ringer’s Danny Kelly) “strike and lift opponents onto their heels and push them back into the pocket” and “set a hard edge and stack opponents [against the run] with a strong punch.”

Though #6 might be a touch early, a modest trade-down would position the Raiders in the “late early first round” where Stewart’s been mocked (between #9 to the Saints and #16 to the Cardinals), where he could be an incredible bargain.

Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia (Junior)

Though he played more off-ball linebacker in college, 250-pound Walker was explosive both in the box and off the edge. His production as a rusher—a 17.2% pass-rush win rate, second among qualified linebackers—will likely attract teams seeking “the next Micah Parsons.”

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, “the tape is absurdly good for Walker, who challenges Carter for the best first step off the edge in the class.” Brugler, who has Walker #3 on his big board says, “Though he played more of an off-ball linebacker role in college, Walker is at his best getting after the quarterback… He has the versatile skill set to play man-up against backs and tight ends, or put his hand on the ground and create pressure off the edge.”

However, as Yates says, “those who view [Walker] as an edge player at the NFL level (as I do) must account for his modest length (6’2”, with 32-inch arms) for that position.” According to Kelly, “because he lacks ideal height as a pass rusher, there are times when he can be engulfed by bigger, longer tackles” and “relies on speed and power more than refined technique.”

The range of possible outcomes for Walker is wide, but the potential upside is astronomical.

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia (Junior)

In ranking him #16 on his big board, Brugler says Williams “has length for days (6’5”, with almost 34.5-inch arms) with the athletic body control and natural power teams will be willing to bet on.” Similarly, in a mock for The Athletic, Nick Baugardner calls Williams “On traits alone… a top-10 player in this class,” while ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. says “Turn on the tape, and you see outstanding speed-to-power.”

At the same time, Brugler notes that “Consistent production was absent from his 2024 tape,” and “the nuance in his game isn’t there yet.” In highlighting his “freakish build with a high ceiling,” PFF’s Bradley Locker also notes that Williams only had a 70.7 PFF pass-rushing grade. Danny Kelly says “His production was underwhelming (14 sacks in three years), and he may need time to reach his potential,” while Baumgardner describes Williams as a raw, less-proven version of former No. 1 pick Travon Walker” and “a long-term investment who’ll require plenty of coaching.”

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall (Redshirt Sophomore)

Another work in progress, The Ringer’s “ascending chaos creator who hasn’t come close to reaching his potential” turned his tools into production in 2024, with an FBS-best 17 sacks and 23 TFL (#2 in FBS), with 65 pressures from 358 pass-rushing snaps, and PFF run defense and pass-rush grades above 90.

On the field, there are questions about Green’s size (6’3”, 251 pounds), which Brugler says “too many people are hung up on… instead of appreciating his edge speed, play violence and the ways in which he impacts the game.”

Character concerns could also influence Green’s draft process. It was revealed during the combine—and reported by The Athletic—that “there have been two allegations of sexual assault against him.” Though Green denies wrongdoing, the second of the allegations, in August 2022 (the first came when he was in high school) precipitated his transfer from Virginia to Marshall.

Day 2 Pass Rush Depth

These four, along with Carter and Tennessee’s James Pearce, all figure to be long gone before the Raiders (barring trades) return to the podium at #37. Whatever they do with their initial pick, the Silver and Black will still find a fascinating array of early Day 2 edge options.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (Senior)

Long (34.5” arms) and athletic with an arsenal of pass rushing moves, Ezeiruaku dominated as a senior at BC, with top-three marks in FBS in both sacks (16.5) and TFL (20.5). He’s also relentless, both play-to-play and in his development, having risen from a three-star recruit, behind 131 linebackers and 1,239 players overall in his class, to a top-40 NFL pick.

There are questions about a lack of size (6’2”, 248 pounds), elite power (22 bench press reps at the combine), and on-field discipline. While his physical limitations may be a tad overstated, his reading of the game must improve, as Kelly notes that “His aggressiveness can be used against him” and that he “too often ends up on the ground.”

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M (Junior)

Scourton is 6’4”, 260 pounds, doesn’t celebrate his 21st birthday until August. On The Ringer’s big board (where he’s #30), he’s described as “bouncy athlete” who “uses his length (35.5” arms) to create leverage and keep offensive linemen flailing.” And he’s done a good job of turning those traits into production—with a 90.9 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023 (while at Purdue) and 36 total pressures on 318 pass-rushing snaps in his lone season in the SEC.

However, Scourton is the first prospect here that profiles more as “solid” than “potential star.” Brugler, who has him #53 on his board, attributes this to a “relatively basic” approach and overreliance on motor due to “average athletic tools.” Nonetheless, he does see Scourton’s “worker-bee play style translat[ing] to NFL starting snaps.”

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State (Senior)

An Ohio native who captained the Buckeyes, Sawyer is a potential high-floor culture-setter that could help solidify a developing defense. He’s improved his pass rushing impact, going from 22 QB pressures in 2022 to 64 in 2024 and, each of the past two seasons, earned an overall PFF grade above 89, with run defense and pass-rushing over 85.

Kelly, who ranks Sawyer #41, praises his “natural playmaking instincts and run-defending chops,” while Brugler, who’s got him at #44, shouts out how his “activity level and the strength in his hands” could “make him an every-down factor.” There are, however, questions about how Sawyer’s athleticism, with Kelly noting that his lack of explosiveness and stiffness as a rusher “could cap his ceiling in the pros.”