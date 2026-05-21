NFL Exec Believes Raiders Could Still Trade Maxx Crosby

Early on during the 2026 NFL offseason, it appeared that the Las Vegas Raiders were officially moving on from superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

They agreed to terms on a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens that would have sent Crosby packing. In exchange, the Raiders were going to receive two first-round picks.

While the deal seemed to be done, the Ravens ended up deciding to back out. Their decision caused a massive stir throughout the NFL, but they were within the rules to back out. That led to Las Vegas needing to bring Crosby back into the organization.

Crosby and the team seem to have worked through their issues. They seem excited to be back together. However, no one knows what the future has in store.

Could the Raiders still consider moving on from Crosby if the right deal was offered?

Former NFL Exec Thinks Raiders Could Still Move Maxx Crosby

One former NFL executive spoke to Heavy about Crosby’s future in Las Vegas. He isn’t reporting that the Raiders would still move the star defender, but he doesn’t believe it’s off the table.

“I think they are comfortable with the idea of bringing Maxx (Crosby) back, but I don’t know if that’s their preference,” the exec said.

“My guess would be that they would be open to conversations. They’ll answer the phone. If a team is willing to offer those two first-round picks, it wouldn’t shock me if they strongly considered it.”

Simply getting to the point of agreeing to trade Crosby away shows that Las Vegas had considered life after him. The Raiders were fine with the idea of the longtime star leaving town.

That could lead to the idea of considering another trade if the right one came up.

Maxx Crosby Has Been the Face of the Raiders

Crosby has been with Las Vegas since the 2019 season. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since being selected by Las Vegas, Crosby has played in 110 games. He has totaled 439 tackles to go along with 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and 29 defended passes.

At 28 years old, the superstar pass rusher still has plenty of good football left in him. Whether those years come with the Raiders or another team remains to be seen.

Right now, the most likely scenario appears to be that Crosby will begin the 2026 season in Las Vegas. However, there are teams around the NFL who could still come calling with an aggressive offer.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about Crosby as time moves forward. For now, he’s still with the Raiders and no concrete reports have come out about the team discussing him in trade conversations.