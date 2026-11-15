The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off the Fernando Mendoza earlier than expected, but not by much.

The Raiders shipped veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in a blockbuster trade just before this week’s deadline, sending him back to the Minnesota Vikings and handing the starting job to the rookie Mendoza. While the Raiders had planned to slowly develop Mendoza behind Cousins, an NFL insider revealed on Sunday that the transition was coming sooner than expected.

Raiders Ready to Turn to Fernando Mendoza

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders were already making plans to install Mendoza as the starter, with the next few weeks serving as the guidepost for when it would happen.