NFL Legend Shares Bold Cowboys Trade Pitch for Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled star edge rusher Maxx Crosby back off the trade block after their failed deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but one former NFL legend believes they could still have a blockbuster deal coming down the road.

The Raiders are ready to start the season with Crosby as the centerpiece of their defense, hoping for a bounce-back season after finishing with the worst record in the NFL and adding quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the draft.

There have been lingering rumors about Crosby’s future, however, and one former NFL player believes the Dallas Cowboys could entice them to make a trade.

Brian Urlacher’s Prediction for Maxx Crosby

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher responded to a report that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still wants to add talent to a Super Bowl contender, saying he believes Crosby could be a logical target.

“If you’re going to keep making big splashes, I have no idea how they would make that happen, but Jerry Jones does,” Urlacher said.

Urlacher stressed that he didn’t know what the Cowboys would need to give up or how they could convince the Raiders to part ways with Crosby after welcoming him back to the program after the failed Raiders trade, but said he knew one person who could fill in those blanks.

“If they want him bad enough, Jerry will find a way to get him,” Urlacher said.

Others See Trade Potential for Maxx Crosby

Urlacher is not the only NFL insider who believes the Raiders could still trade Crosby. Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio said he could see the Raiders flipping the star edge rusher to add assets for their rebuild — though doesn’t believe the move would come this year.

“Not necessarily before the season, but once the season starts, if the Raiders struggle. Because they’ve already stretched the rubber band to the point of trading him. And that was at a time when people were concerned about the health of his knee,” Florio said.

“He’s cleared. He’s back. Now, whether he’s got five more years in that knee is a different issue. But, if they aren’t playing well and they understand that Maxx Crosby isn’t going to be part of the long-term solution and they could get value for him.”