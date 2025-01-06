Raiders 7-Round Mock Draft Now That Draft Order Is Set

The Las Vegas Raiders finished off the 2024 NFL regular season with a 4-13 record following a 34-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. This leaves the team with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While that likely puts them out of the running to add a top quarterback, they will still be in a position to add a blue-chip prospect. We’re going to break down how the Raiders’ draft should look in April.

Round 1, No. 6: Michigan CB Will Johnson

Not getting a quarterback in the first round will sting but Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is a good consolation prize. He could come into the NFL and immediately be an impact cornerback. He had nine interceptions in three years in college so he could help get the Raiders some much-needed turnovers.

Jakorian Bennett looked very good for Las Vegas before he got injured and moving him down to CB2 could be great for the secondary. Bennett and Johnson could form an elite cornerback duo for several years to come. That would be huge for a defense that already has a good defensive line.

Round 2, No. 37: South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders

The Raiders have some very good pieces on the defensive line but still need depth. South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders is good against the pass and the run. He’d be a solid player to line up next to Christian Wilkins and allow him to develop.

With John Jenkins and Adam Butler headed to free agency, it’ll be important for the Raiders to add another defensive tackle. Addressing the need in the draft makes the most sense.

Round 3, No. 68: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Many expect Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to be a first-round pick. Dropping to the third round seems like a stretch. However, teams don’t really draft quarterbacks in the second round that often. Last year, not a single quarterback was taken in the second round, and in 2023, only Will Levis was taken in the second round.

If Milroe falls out of the first, he should be available in the third. He had a very uneven year for Alabama, which has cooled any hype surrounding him. That said, he’s got a lot of potential that should intrigue a team like the Raiders. If the team can’t land Sheduer Sanders or Cam Ward in the first round, Milroe in the third round would certainly be interesting. Time will tell if he falls this far but the Raiders should pounce if he does.

Round 3, No. 73: ASU RB Cam Skattebo

Running back is a huge need for the Raiders. It remains to be seen if Cam Skattebo’s game will translate to the NFL but there’s no denying he’s a football player. He’d give the Raiders some swagger at the position.

He can make plays in the run game and passing game. He should be a player that general manager Tom Telesco will really like.

Rounds 4-7

Rd. 4, No. 107: ASU WR Jaylin Noel

Rd. 5, No. 141: LSU OT Emery Jones Jr.

Rd. 6, No. 178: Western Kentucky S Upton Stout

Rd. 6, No. 208: Alabama S Malachi Moore

Rd. 7, No. 220: Stanford LB Gaethan Bernadel



Rd. 7, No. 254: Colorado WR Will Sheppard