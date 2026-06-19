Kayshon Boutte Lands Strong Message Amid Raiders Speculation

A main topic of conversation surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders is the wideout situation. Over the offseason, the Silver and Black signed Jalen Nailor while also drafting Malik Benson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, there are questions about whether the team should bolster the group, whether through a trade or by looking at the veteran free-agent market. One of the players who has come up in speculation is New England Patriots‘ Kayshon Boutte.

Although his future with the Patriots remains uncertain with the arrivals of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Boutte has likely been pushed down the depth chart. Still, if any team decides to trade for Boutte and give him a fresh start, NFL analyst Greg Cosell believes the Patriots wideout could be a No. 2 WR for any team.

“I like Boutte,” Cosell said in a June 18 video from the “Ross Tucker Podcast.” “He’s a fascinating guy. I don’t know Boutte, and you hear reports. I usually don’t like to comment on that because I don’t know. But I think Boutte has the traits to be a quality No. 2 receiver in your offense.

“He’s probably not a true boundary X. He obviously played snaps there a year ago because of what they had at the receiver position. But if he stays on this team, he probably wouldn’t be that guy with A.J. Brown there.”

Raiders Viewed as Ideal Suitor for Kayshon Boutte

Now, where does the Raiders speculation come from? For The Athletic’s Robert Mays, Las Vegas should go the trade route and buy low on a player without leveraging any of its Day 1 or Day 2 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, given that it is in a rebuild.

“The actual real thing that the Raiders could do, that is within the realm of possibility and is not us screwing around because it’s April 29 and we are trying to have a good time, is: Can you trade a fifth-round pick for Kayshon Boutte?” Mays said on the April 30 edition of “The Athletic Football Show.” “It’s that type of stuff they actually probably should be thinking about.”

Moreover, if a potential Boutte deal were to work out in their favor, he’s young enough to be part of the Silver and Black’s rebuild.

Patriots Might Be Open to Trading Kayshon Boutte

Cosell also believes that Boutte could be had in a trade for any team looking to take a flyer on his potential, which the Raiders should consider given that it would add a reliable option for either Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza.

“I think he’s got good traits,” Cosell added. “They worked the middle of the field really, really well a year ago with Drake Maye. Those are not easy throws to make, and Boutte caught a lot of in-breaking routes. I agree with you.

“I think Boutte could easily be a Top 3 receiver on a number of teams in the league. We’ll see how it plays out. He could well be available because, as you mentioned, there are five or six receivers. Obviously, they’re not keeping all six, and six receivers don’t play.”

Last season with the Patriots, Boutte played 397 pass snaps, leading to a 70.9 overall PFF grade. He hauled in 33 receptions on 46 targets for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Boutte also averaged 16.7 yards per reception and generated 40 yards after the catch.