Patriots WR Mack Hollins Receives Compelling Raiders Take

The Las Vegas Raiders decided this offseason to slightly improve their wideout group with the free agent signing of Jalen Nailor and drafting Malik Benson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL season.

As a result, one of the common takes and speculations has been that the Raiders need to improve their wideout group ahead of the 2026 NFL season. It doesn’t appear the Silver and Black will be looking to take a home run swing, but could they land a player for a relatively fair stance?

FanSided’s Jake Beckman sees New England Patriots wideout Mack Hollins, who spent the 2022 season in Las Vegas, as a potential trade option for the Raiders to improve their group.

“Ever since he played two full seasons in Miami from 2020 to 2021, he’s changed teams every single year,” Beckman wrote in his May 16 article. “He went from Miami to Vegas, to Atlanta, to Buffalo, to New England. Once the Patriots trade for A.J. Brown in a couple of weeks, they’re going to have a very full wide receiver room. The odd man out is probably going to be Hollins.”

Last season, Hollins posted a 67.5 overall PFF grade, including 46 receptions on 64 targets for 550 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, the veteran also averaged 12.0 yards per reception and generated 112 yards after the catch.

Mack Hollins Would Bolster Raiders WR Group

Furthermore, Beckman is among those who believe the Raiders need to bolster their wide receiver group. While someone like Hollins isn’t a No. 1 or even a No. 2 guy, he does provide depth and veteran experience for the Raiders.

“The Raiders desperately need to get Fernando Mendoza (or Kirk Cousins) some wide receivers,” Beckman added in his article. “Right now, it’s Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, and Tre Tucker… That’s not going to do anything for you.

“To be fair, Mack Hollins isn’t going to be a huge shot in the arm, but he’d be an upgrade over at least one of those three guys. Also, can you imagine the conversations between him and Mendoza? Those are two wildly wholesome cats, but in two very different ways.”

Jalen Nailor Predicted to Have Breakout Season

Nailor was the Minnesota Vikings’ WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. As a result, Las Vegas is banking on Nailor being a more impactful player with a bigger role with the Raiders.

Moreover, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay is buying into that possibility, listing Nailor as one of the five underrated players who will surprise their new team this upcoming 2026 NFL season.

“Jalen Nailor is poised to break out in a big way this coming season,” Kay wrote in his May 6 article. “The wideout finally has a chance to shine now that he’s escaped the large shadow cast by the Minnesota Vikings’ dynamic duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

“During his first four seasons in the NFL, Nailor only caught 69 balls for 1,066 yards. While he reeled in a solid 11 touchdowns over that span, Nailor projects to see far more volume and play a much larger role now that he’s with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Vegas scooped Nailor off the open market with a three-year, $35 million contract that could soon be remembered as one of the best value signings of the year. While Nailor’s previous production may not warrant an eight-figure annual salary, the 2022 sixth-rounder’s upside and potential as a focal point in a Fernando Mendoza-led passing attack are worth the investment.”