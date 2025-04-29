Raiders Power Rankings: Vegas Sees Boost Following Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a dreadful 4-13 season, but feelings around the team are higher than they’ve been in a while. Much of that is due to the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders went from having the least experienced coach in the NFL to one of the most experienced. However, it takes more than coaching to win games.

The Raiders need more players at very important positions. They upgraded at quarterback by trading for Geno Smith, and new running back Ashton Jeanty should give a huge boost to the team’s NFL-worst rushing offense.

The Raiders are going to have to rely on a lot of young players next season, but many believe they are headed in the right direction. In fact, the team is starting to get some real hype.

In his post-draft power rankings, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall ranked the Raiders as the 18th-best team in the NFL.

“Pete Carroll isn’t here to rebuild the Raiders slowly,” Kendall wrote. “The new head coach wants to win now. It’s why Las Vegas made the trade to get quarterback Geno Smith, and it’s why it went with a luxury pick at No. 6. Jeanty may lead the league in carries, and if second-round wide receiver Jack Bech and third-round cornerback Darien Porter work out, Carroll might surprise some people.”

Kendall has the Raiders ranked ahead of teams like the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

B/R Not as High on the Raiders

The Raiders are, without question, a better team than they were last year. Carroll’s presence alone should lead to more wins.

However, not everybody is ready to let the hype get too out of control. In Bleacher Report’s post-draft power rankings, they see the Raiders as the 23rd-best team in the NFL.

“The Raiders should be significantly better than last year’s 4-13 squad, which is a low bar to clear,” Moe Moton wrote. “Nonetheless, the club upgraded its coaching staff, hiring head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and at the quarterback position, acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. More importantly, the Raiders can forge an offensive identity while featuring All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and first-round running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas can field a dynamic offense that can grind opponents down with two young playmakers who are tough to bring down on first contact. Its offensive line is still a work in progress, though.”

Raiders Could Be Surprise Team in 2025

As the regular season gets closer, the Raiders are likely to get hyped up as a sleeper team. It’s easy to see why. They’ve gotten major upgrades at the two most important positions on a football team: head coach and quarterback.

There are still holes on this roster. The team still could use a true No. 1 wide receiver and a No. 1 cornerback. They also desperately need a slot cornerback.

2025 isn’t likely to be the year the Raiders are going to make a run. This season will be about establishing the culture and figuring out what young talent they can rely on. 2026 is probably the target year for the Raiders to really go on a run.