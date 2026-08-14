Raiders Urged to Cut 2025 Starter After Rough Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are definitely not regretting their decision to give Tyler Linderbaum a historic contract in free agency. Though he only played one drive in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Ashton Jeanty averaged 5.3 yards per carry on that drive.

Last year’s Week 1 starting center Jordan Meredith didn’t fare as well. His struggles from last season continued in the first preseason game when he played at center. He could still be decent at guard, but even then, he’s likely a backup.

The Raiders are getting young on the offensive line, and many want to focus on those players. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes that Meredith is the one player the team should cut now.

“In 2024, Meredith emerged as the Raiders’ starter at right guard and then shifted to left guard,” Moton wrote. “He played well in both spots, but last season, the team hired a new coaching staff that moved him to center, where he struggled mightily before losing the starting job.

“Although Meredith is versatile and has quality experience at guard, he may be expendable with a youth movement underway in Las Vegas. Second-year pro Caleb Rogers and Zuhn may be primary backups at Meredith’s best position.”

Linderbaum Talks Game vs. Cardinals

It wasn’t a perfect first preseason game for the Raiders. The defense played very poorly, giving up 21 points in the first half. The cornerback play was especially concerning.

However, the offense showed some really good signs. The first drive with the starters was surgical. Jeanty was able to gain some good yards on the ground, and Kirk Cousins looked surgical.

It’s a very small sample size, and the Cardinals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, so it’s hard to get too excited. Even with that in mind, Linderbaum was happy with what he saw from his first action with the team.

“The goal was to get a touchdown and that’s what we did,” Linderbaum said after the game, via Raiders.com. “A lot to clean up on the tape, but overall just love how the guys competed.”

Mike Washington Jr. Discusses Big Game

The one player who may have helped his stock the most was rookie Mike Washington Jr. There’s been excitement about the fourth-round pick, but Jeanty is the lead guy.

However, Washington might be making a case that he deserves his fair share of carries. He broke off a 53-yard run that showcased great vision, power and speed. The Raiders have to be thrilled with what he showed against the Cardinals.

The rookie had a chance to talk about his first game.

“We went [halfback] draw I believe, and it just hit perfectly,” Washington said. “Literally just how it hit in practice, it hit like it did in the game.”

“I know it’s a preseason, but it’s my first game,” Washington added. “And being able to break a long run like that in my first game is dope.”

If the Raiders have two running backs who can make big plays, that’s going to be huge for the offense.