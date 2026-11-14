Raiders Predicted to Land Elite Playmaker for Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to select Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to a post-trade-deadline first-round mock published Thursday by FanSided’s Cody Williams.

Williams cited Becker’s elite speed, refined route-running and consistent ability to locate the ball at all levels of the field as the primary reasons for the pairing.

The selection would reunite Becker with former Indiana teammate Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft who recently took over as the Raiders’ starting quarterback after Las Vegas traded Kirk Cousins.

Raiders Must Address Their Thin Receiving Corps

The Raiders’ wide receiver room has been a clear area of need following the trade deadline, Williams wrote. Becker, a 6-foot-4 junior listed at approximately 208 pounds, has emerged as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 class.

In 2025, he recorded 34 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 20.0 yards per catch, the highest mark in the Big Ten. Through nine games in 2026, Becker has 50 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per reception.

Scouts have noted his zero drops on the season and his strength on contested catches, traits that align with the vertical threats Mendoza thrived with during Indiana’s 2025 national championship run.

Williams described the fit as a “massive boost” for Mendoza and a direct response to the Raiders’ shortage of proven wide receiver talent.

Production and Athletic Profile Support the Projection

Becker’s rise began in the latter half of the 2025 season, when he became a key downfield option for Mendoza during Indiana’s College Football Playoff push. He contributed six receptions for 126 yards in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State and added clutch catches in the national title game against Miami.

His high school track background, including multiple Tennessee state titles in the hurdles, has translated to verified long speed that defenses must respect over the top.

Becker has been consistently ranked among the top wide receivers available in 2027, with most projections placing him in the first round and frequently inside the top 15.

Other recent mocks have also linked Becker to the Raiders, citing both the positional need and the pre-existing chemistry with Mendoza.

Williams’ full first-round projection places the Chargers selecting Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith at No. 1, with several quarterbacks and offensive tackles filling the early slots before the Raiders’ turn at 15. The mock accounts for multiple deadline trades, including the Raiders’ deal involving Cousins that accelerated Mendoza’s opportunity to start.

While draft boards will continue to shift based on the remainder of the college season and the 2027 combine process, the projected pairing of Becker and Mendoza remains one of the more logical fits currently circulating among analysts. Add in the fact that the two have previous chemistry from their time at Indiana and the prediction makes even more sense.