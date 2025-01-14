Raiders a Landing Spot for 27-Year-Old QB Who Is Perfect Fit With Ben Johnson

After a rough two-week stretch that saw him play poorly against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is likely looking at a lot less money in free agency now. While the last two games of the season were concerning, it can’t be ignored that he led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and threw 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

This is the first time in Darnold’s career that he’s looked like an above-average stdarter and head coach Kevin O’Connell deserves a lot of credit for that. That said, they have J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings and may rather give him a shot than pay Darnold a lot of money.

That would open up the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible landing spot, according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.

“Among quarterbacks who won’t cost the Raiders anything more than cash, Darnold is far and away the best option who might be available,” Davenport wrote in a Jan. 14 column. “It’s admittedly a risky play. But it’s also the only one where veteran quarterbacks are concerned that doesn’t say to Raiders fans, ‘Buckle up. 2025 is going to be bumpy.’

“And with over $92 million in cap space per Over the Cap, the Raiders can afford to roll the dice.”

Sam Darnold Makes More Sense With Ben Johnson

The only way the Raiders can justify giving a player like Darnold a big contract is if they don’t have a path to drafting a top quarterback and they hire an offensive-minded head coach. The team is being heavily linked to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is widely considered the best head coaching candidate from an offensive background in this cycle.

He’s seen Darnold up close in two games this season and should have a good read on whether or not he’d be a good fit. Considering his skillset, he’d likely be a perfect fit with Johnson. The coach has been calling plays for Jared Goff the last few seasons and it’s easy to see Johnson have similar success with Darnold.

If the Raiders go in another direction like Pete Carroll, they’d be better off looking elsewhere to address the quarterback need.

Johnson Originally Wasn’t Going To Consider Raiders

The Raiders’ offseason has gotten off to a far more intriguing start than originally expected. The fact that they even landed an interview with Johnson was a surprise as he’s said he wouldn’t take interviews for jobs he wasn’t really considering.

That’s thanks to new Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Johnson’s initial plan was to take three interviews, with the Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots. But Brady’s sell job, through intermediaries, made the difference,” Breer wrote in a Jan. 13 column.

Brady must have an exciting plan in place for the Raiders for Johnson to change his mind. If he goes from not even considering Las Vegas to taking their head coaching job, it’s a sign that Brady has a ton of pull around the NFL. It remains to be seen if Johnson will end up with the Raiders but they at least have a chance now.