Raiders Allowed Kirk Cousins to Make Final Decision on Rejoining Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders shipped Kirk Cousins back to the Minnesota Vikings in a blockbuster deal in the hours before the NFL trade deadline, but first they checked in with the veteran quarterback.

The Raiders went into the season with plans to slowly develop rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza behind Cousins, allowing him to take the reins at some point later in the season. The plans took a bit of a detour after the Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 start, but a four-game losing streak dropped them back out of contention and gave them the leeway to explore a trade for Cousins.

An NFL insider reported on Wednesday that the Vikings gave Cousins the final say on the trade, with the longtime NFL starter saying he wanted to return to his former team.

Kirk Cousins Consulted With Vikings Before Deal

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings had been putting out feelers for quarterbacks ahead of the trade deadline, but an injury to Kyler Murray and a poor performance from backup Carson Wentz against the Buffalo Bills accelerated the plans.

Cousins also helped facilitate the trade by telling the Raiders that he would welcome a return to Minnesota and a chance to lead the Vikings back to the playoffs.