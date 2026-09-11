The Las Vegas Raiders can breathe a sigh of relief about running back Ashton Jeanty.
His status for this weekend’s season opener was in doubt after he went down with a non-contact injury in practice, but the team announced on Friday that he has cleared and will be taking the field on Sunday.
The Raiders published their final injury report, showing that tight end Brock Bowers was ruled out and Jeanty was taken off the injury report.
Ashton Jeanty Hinted at Return
Jeanty was trending upward during the week, returning to practice in full on Wednesday. Jeanty said the ankle injury was scary at first, but he could tell quickly it wasn’t too serious.
“Nerve-wracking first going down, but when I popped up I had a sigh of relief,” Jeanty said, via the team’s official website. “I knew it wasn’t anything too bad.”
The team also hinted earlier this week that Jeanty was ready to play against the Dolphins.
“We’re happy to have Ashton back on the field, get him ready to go,” offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. “He comes out with that big smile on his face, the energy he brings to this offense and to this organization is undeniable. So, just happy to have him back out working.”
Raiders Announce Final Decision on Ashton Jeanty Amid Injury