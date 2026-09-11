Raiders Announce Final Decision on Ashton Jeanty Amid Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders can breathe a sigh of relief about running back Ashton Jeanty.

His status for this weekend’s season opener was in doubt after he went down with a non-contact injury in practice, but the team announced on Friday that he has cleared and will be taking the field on Sunday.

The Raiders published their final injury report, showing that tight end Brock Bowers was ruled out and Jeanty was taken off the injury report.

Ashton Jeanty Hinted at Return

Jeanty was trending upward during the week, returning to practice in full on Wednesday. Jeanty said the ankle injury was scary at first, but he could tell quickly it wasn’t too serious.