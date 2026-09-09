Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Gets Optimistic Outlook Amid Injury Concerns

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty may be working through an injury as the NFL season begins, but a new report reveals that his team still has plenty of reason for optimism.

Jeanty is still working through an ankle injury that he suffered in practice in late August, leaving his availability for the start of the season uncertain. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted that the team’s top brass is taking a long-term look at Jeanty’s tenure and is excited for what the first-round pick will bring to the field.

Ashton Jeanty Giving Raiders Hope

In a report giving intel on all 32 NFL teams, Howe noted that Jeanty had already made such a big impression on the team before his August injury that they are confident he will be a difference-maker on the field.

Running back Ashton Jeanty had blown away Raiders brass before his ankle sprain, so there’s real optimism that he’ll have a terrific season — an element that’ll be aided by a better-coached offensive line,” Howe wrote.

Howe added that the rebuilding Raiders are still thin at wide receiver, which could lead to an even bigger role for Jeanty. But the second-year back will also have some help in the backfield, Howe added.

“New head coach Klint Kubiak knows he’ll need to rely on his best skill players, Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, because they have a thin receiver group,” Howe wrote. “Rookie running back Mike Washington has also impressed enough to earn a real role, to the point where the Raiders could comfortably lean on him if needed.”

Hope for Ashton Jeanty in Season Opener

While the Raiders have yet to make a definitive statement on Jeanty’s health in the regular season, there has been optimism that he’ll be ready to play against the Miami Dolphins. In an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live earlier this month, reporter Adam Schefter said, “it looks like he’s on track to have a legitimate chance to play” in the team’s season opener.

“He went down about 10 days ago or so with a sprained ankle injury and the Raiders have really avoided commenting on how significant it is, but it certainly is not a long-term injury, and it doesn’t sound like it’s very significant,” Schefter shared at the time.

“Even Klint Kubiak has referred to the fact that Jeanty is coming along well. It sounds like he’s going to have a chance to be out there. It’s a later start to the season than normal which benefits Jeanty and the Raiders in this particular case. They want to get that run game going, which is one of the primary reasons that they hired Klint Kubiak away from the Seattle Seahawks. It sounds like there is a realistic chance that Ashton Jeanty will be out there with Kirk Cousins on opening day.”