Raiders Cut Ties With Vet WR Who Was Josh McDaniels Favorite

The Las Vegas Raiders are already ungoing some roster transformations under new head coach Pete Carroll. There are going to be many players from previous regimes who stick around, but some other fringe veterans won’t be so lucky.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson was a player who was brought in by former head coach Josh McDaniels. The two worked together previously on the New England Patriots. Even with McDaniels getting fired, the Raiders kept Wilkerson for the 2024 season.

However, Carroll and his staff don’t see a role for him. The Raiders announced that Wilkerson was cut following rookie minicamp.

Las Vegas added three wide receivers in the draft and another one as an undrafted free agent. The Raiders can only keep so many wide receivers on the roster, so Wilkerson was a logical player to move on from.

In two seasons, he had just two combined catches for the team. Now that McDaniels is the offensive coordinator in New England again, there’s a chance that Wilkerson could return to the Patriots and reunite with the coach.

Jack Bech Could Be Impact Player Quickly

The Raiders have some intriguing young depth at wide receiver, but they are light at the top. Jakobi Meyers is a very good player, but he’s likely better-suited to be a No. 2. Tre Tucker has shown some flashes but hasn’t been consistent enough.

The Raiders used a second-round pick to add former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech. Though he doesn’t boast elite athletic traits, he knows how to get open and make contested catches. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that Bech can outplay his draft status.

“With Geno Smith now behind center, someone needs to emerge as his security blanket,” Sobleski wrote. “Brock Bowers is actually WR1 on the Raiders roster. Beyond the record-setting tight end, a second option with the toughness and tenacity to create space in short areas, provide a reliable and available threat, and add yards after the catch should quickly ascend in the passing game.”

The Raiders may have no other choice but to give Bech a heavily workload as a rookie.

“Besides, the Raiders don’t necessarily have a consistent threat from any of the veterans on the roster, particularly after the team traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets last year,” Sobleski added.

“Past Bech, Las Vegas invested in two other wide receivers with vastly different skill sets, but this year’s 58th overall pick has the inside track to do the most damage early and often.”

Raiders May Want to Add Vet WR

If Bech ends up being a star as a rookie and fourth-round pick Dont’e Thornton Jr. becomes a reliable deep threat, then the Raiders actually have a solid wide receiver room. However, those two things aren’t a guarantee.

The team should strongly consider adding a veteran free agent wide receiver before training camp. The offense has the potential to be very good, but the depth at wide receiver is very concerning. Adding another experienced body like Keenan Allen could be a wise move, especially with the wide receiver room being so young.