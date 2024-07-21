Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Revealing Message on Tom Brady

Prior to last season, it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders had a real chance to add Tom Brady. However, he decided to retire and appears to be fully done playing in the NFL.

Brady will be 47 in August so it’s unlikely he’ll be able to suit up again even if wants to. That’s not stopping players from toying with the idea of playing with him. Wide receiver Davante Adams would jump at the chance to catch passes from the future Hall of Famer.

“Hell yes,” Adams said on the July 17 episode of “Club Shay Shay” when asked if he’d want to play with Brady. “You gonna talk about how old he is. I don’t care. I don’t care. Tom knows how I feel about him. And the other part of it is, I think I’d be the first person to play with Tom and Aaron [Rodgers]. So, that’d be pretty cool.

“He’s gotta still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”

Brady is closely connected to the Raiders as he’s in the process of buying an ownership stake in the team. If there’s one team that he’d play another season with, it’d likely be Las Vegas.

Is Tom Brady Going to Make a Comeback?

At this point, it’s getting less and less likely that Brady will play another down of football. He’s set to start doing color commentary for FOX Sports and if he does get approved by the NFL to be a part-owner of the Raiders, the league would have to vote before he’d be allowed to play.

Also, he’s been away from the NFL for a year and it would likely be difficult for him to get back into the swing of things considering his age. It’s possible that Brady would still be an upgrade over what the Raiders currently have in Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew but it’s fair to question if he can truly still compete in an AFC that is loaded with young quarterback talent.

Future for Las Vegas Raiders at QB Is Complex

Even if Brady decided to make a comeback, that still wouldn’t solve the Raiders’ more long-term issues at quarterback. O’Connell is only 25 and could play many years in the NFL but he lacks the athletic upside to see him be the type of quarterback who can compete with players like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Another problem facing the team is that they may be too good to bottom out and grab a quarterback at the top of the draft. If the Raiders are consistently picked outside of the top 10, it’s going to be very difficult to draft a top quarterback.

This is why the team could be players for a proven veteran who isn’t too old like Dak Prescott. Unless the team is willing to embrace a rebuild or trade the assets it’ll take to get a top-five pick, the best option might be to throw money at a player like Prescott. Until they upgrade the quarterback position, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to realistically compete for a Super Bowl.