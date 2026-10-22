Raiders Emerge as Potential Trade Suitor for $5 Million WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a logical trade destination for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown as the NFL trade deadline approaches, according to Sports Illustrated.

Nick Faria of SI’s Eagles On SI identified the Raiders as one of three potential partners for Brown, alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. Brown has been limited in Philadelphia after signing a one-year deal in the offseason following the departure of A.J. Brown.

“Brown may not be the same player he once was, but he is a former 1,000-yard receiver and that could be huge for a Raiders offense whose best receiver this year is Tre Tucker,” Faria wrote. “This seems like a logical fit for a team expecting to compete by the end of the year.”

The Eagles, sitting at 2-4, have used Brown sparingly. He appeared in just one game this season, recording two rushes for 12 yards with no receptions before an ankle injury and subsequent healthy scratches.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz has noted teams seeking wide receiver help view him as a possible trade candidate before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Improved Trajectory

The Raiders have exceeded early expectations under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. Their defense has improved markedly from last season, and quarterback Kirk Cousins has the offense competitive against strong units.

Cousins has thrown for 1,582 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games, ranking among the league leaders in scoring passes. The Raiders are 3-3 and averaging 27 points per game, sixth in the NFL, even with a struggling run game.

Everything appears on schedule for the rebuild, Faria wrote. Still, the team could use additional talent at wide receiver as it aims to contend deeper into the season.

Why Hollywood Brown Makes Sense in Las Vegas

Brown is not the same explosive player he was earlier in his career, but he remains a former 1,000-yard receiver. That pedigree could help an offense whose top wideout this year is Tre Tucker.

Tucker has 24 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns in six games. He leads the wide receiver group, but the room lacks a proven veteran presence with deep-ball experience. Brock Bowers remains the primary receiving threat among tight ends.

Brown’s career totals include 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores. Last year with the Chiefs, he managed 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

At 29, Brown still offers speed as a field-stretcher. He has spoken about feeling as fast as ever in recent months. A low-cost addition — potentially a late-round pick — could provide immediate depth without disrupting the long-term plan around young pieces like Ashton Jeanty and Bowers.

The Raiders signed Jalen Nailor in free agency and have dealt with injuries to other receivers such as Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech. Adding Brown would give Cousins another reliable option in a pass-heavy attack under Kubiak.

Faria called the pairing logical for a team expecting to compete by season’s end. The Eagles’ struggles and Brown’s reduced role make a deal more plausible than it appeared in March.

Whether Las Vegas pursues him depends on how the front office evaluates its current weapons against the remaining schedule. The deadline is less than three weeks away, and conversations around available veterans are intensifying league-wide.

Brown’s contract is modest, and his availability is clear after limited snaps in Philadelphia. For a Raiders squad building momentum with Cousins under center, the former first-round pick represents a low-risk veteran boost at a position of need.