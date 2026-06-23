Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza Reveals the Game-Changing Advice He’s Getting From Tom Brady

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza entered the organization with a decided advantage. No other quarterback can boast of having as a mentor one whom many consider the greatest quarterback ever.

Last week, head coach Klint Kubiak said Kirk Cousins isn’t Mendoza’s teacher. Instead, he is a competitor who will attempt to bring out the best in the Heisman winner through action, not words. At the same time, Brady will be standing behind Mendoza as the rookie attempts to navigate his way through the NFL. On the Raiders YouTube page, the rookie explored the mentorship.

“I usually like to keep the talks between Tom and me private. But I do think what he said as a quarterback is you need to be the most of everything. You need to be the most competitive. You need to be the most leader—you have to have the most leadership. You need to be the toughest, mentally and physically. You’ve got to embody all these things and lead by example before getting the respect from your teammates in order to lead effectively. That really resonated with me.”

Brady’s Words Arrive from a Different Place

When the New England Patriots drafted Brady with the 198th-overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, no fanfare existed. He sat on a depth chart behind Drew Bledsoe. No one expected Brady to not just play but also stick in the league. He profiled as a slow-footed dropback passer with a doughy frame and limited athletic ability.

Mendoza is actually bigger, stronger, and faster than Brady when he entered the league. However, the expectations were different. As the No. 1 pick, Mendoza carries the hopes, expectations, and dreams of an entire organization and fanbase. The similarity relies upon the chip on their shoulder. For Brady to play, Jets linebacker Mo Lewis had to obliterate Bledsoe, paving the way for the rookie.

Similarly, Mendoza entered college as a lightly recruited player. He wanted to play for his hometown Hurricanes. Miami passed. Like Brady, the rookie took an unconventional route to start his path. From Berkeley to Bloomington, he needed to prove himself. Now, that shared path gets to help a franchise.

Killer Instinct Shreds Do-Gooder Narrative

Mendoza, by all intentions, conducts himself with grace and class. Yet, on the field, he plays aggressively. For example, with the national championship on the line, on a 4th and 5, Mendoza tucks and runs, taking hits from all angles as he scores. In addition, his representation continues to play hardball in negotiations with the Raiders.

If he were the passive type, Mendoza would have his agents take whatever offer and sign the contract. However, he remains one of the two unsigned first-round players.

Setting the Example

As gregarious as Mendoza appears, Brady believes in leading by example. He spent decades setting a standard for teammates. For fans, football is a diversion, a hobby to watch. On the other hand, for players like Mendoza and Brady before him, the game is their existence, their job.

The Raiders need Mendoza to take the reins of the entire organization and serve as the unquestioned leader. Brady accomplished this with two different franchises, winning championships in each. Mendoza has a mentor. How will he implement the lessons?