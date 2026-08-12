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Las Vegas Rookie CB Fires Shot Across the Bow at AFC West Offenses

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Jermod McCoy of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy isn’t going to stand back and let his career dictate terms to him. Instead, the former Tennessee Volunteers standout wants to shape his own path and destiny, ensuring a serious impact. Before the injury that curtailed his college career, many ticketed the defensive back for a secured slot in the first round.

Now, he appeared to take in injury-induced slide down draft boards as equal parts of a slight and an overt motivational strategy. In a recent interview, the rookie outlined his goals and what he truly hopes to accomplish during his first NFL season.

“As a rookie, I definitely want to be All-Rookie, to make that team, All-Pro, and think like that, for sure. Additionally, I aim to achieve three or four interceptions. You know I love getting the ball back.”

McCoy doesn’t like to be confident, as he tries to not only secure a starting spot but also give the Raiders a lockdown corner.

 

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If, by some circumstance of consistent elite play, McCoy does make All-Pro, he will join a very exclusive club. Only two cornerbacks have made the All-Pro as rookies. In 1981, Ronnie Lott of the San Francisco 49ers became the first rookie to take home the honors, after picking off seven passes and returning three for touchdowns. 41 years later, in 2022, Sauce Gardner, then of the New York Jets, picked off two passes and knocked down 20 others. Plus, he allowed just one touchdown on a 53.5% completion percentage.

Steelers v 49ers

GettySAN FRANCISCO – NOVEMBER 17: Former San Francisco 49er Ronnie Lott (R) has his #42 jersey retired during a ceremony with former owner Ed DeBartotlo Jr. , former teammates and family at halftime during the Pittsburgh Steelers v San Francisco 49ers game on November 17, 2003 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Climbing the Depth Chart

For the Raiders’ rookie to earn those prestigious awards, he will first need to climb the depth chart and gain the necessary reps to accomplish his goals. Ahead of him, the Raiders possess corners of various skill sets, but all with the same competitive gene that makes them fight to keep their spot.

For example, four cornerbacks (Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, and Hezekiah Masses) stand ahead of McCoy on the team’s first depth chart. Porter, who allowed 65.7% of opposing targets to find the receiver’s hands, looks like the easier path for McCoy. Stokes enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, limiting quarterbacks to a 56.7% completion percentage. McCoy’s path is difficult but not quite impossible, as the Raiders want to field their best lineup regardless of experience.

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Divisional Issues

The AFC West will provide the rookie with the ultimate test of his ability and his health. First, the Kansas City Chiefs have served as the Raiders’ primary foil for decades. Granted, Patrick Mahomes is a future Hall of Famer. McCoy may face a unique set of challenges from his most recent group of wideouts. Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy built their games on speed, the ability to run away from defenders.

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Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers feature Quentin Johnston, a bigger wideout with speed, and Ladd McConkey, a smaller, quicker slot who lacks size. Tre Harris is a big wideout who gains speed through longer strides and built-up speed. The Denver Broncos, aside from Jaylen Waddle’s speed, feature Courtland Sutton, who uses power to gain separation.

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McCoy will now need to let his play back up his goals.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Las Vegas Rookie CB Fires Shot Across the Bow at AFC West Offenses

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