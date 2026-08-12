Las Vegas Rookie CB Fires Shot Across the Bow at AFC West Offenses

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy isn’t going to stand back and let his career dictate terms to him. Instead, the former Tennessee Volunteers standout wants to shape his own path and destiny, ensuring a serious impact. Before the injury that curtailed his college career, many ticketed the defensive back for a secured slot in the first round.

Now, he appeared to take in injury-induced slide down draft boards as equal parts of a slight and an overt motivational strategy. In a recent interview, the rookie outlined his goals and what he truly hopes to accomplish during his first NFL season.

“As a rookie, I definitely want to be All-Rookie, to make that team, All-Pro, and think like that, for sure. Additionally, I aim to achieve three or four interceptions. You know I love getting the ball back.”

McCoy doesn’t like to be confident, as he tries to not only secure a starting spot but also give the Raiders a lockdown corner.

Raiders rookie CB Jermod McCoy on his goals for this season: “All-Rookie and All-Pro… and I want to get 3 or 4 picks.” 🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Tv4nIPrRJA — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) August 10, 2026

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Small Circle

If, by some circumstance of consistent elite play, McCoy does make All-Pro, he will join a very exclusive club. Only two cornerbacks have made the All-Pro as rookies. In 1981, Ronnie Lott of the San Francisco 49ers became the first rookie to take home the honors, after picking off seven passes and returning three for touchdowns. 41 years later, in 2022, Sauce Gardner, then of the New York Jets, picked off two passes and knocked down 20 others. Plus, he allowed just one touchdown on a 53.5% completion percentage.

Climbing the Depth Chart

For the Raiders’ rookie to earn those prestigious awards, he will first need to climb the depth chart and gain the necessary reps to accomplish his goals. Ahead of him, the Raiders possess corners of various skill sets, but all with the same competitive gene that makes them fight to keep their spot.

For example, four cornerbacks (Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, and Hezekiah Masses) stand ahead of McCoy on the team’s first depth chart. Porter, who allowed 65.7% of opposing targets to find the receiver’s hands, looks like the easier path for McCoy. Stokes enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, limiting quarterbacks to a 56.7% completion percentage. McCoy’s path is difficult but not quite impossible, as the Raiders want to field their best lineup regardless of experience.

“I’ve been wanting the leader role, embrace it full force. I know I’m like that, everyday I’ve gotta come out here and prove it to you.” Raiders CB Eric Stokes speaks on being the leader of a very young group of corners this season after inking an extension with Las Vegas. 🎥:… pic.twitter.com/GpJuxFWNpV — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) May 20, 2026

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Divisional Issues

The AFC West will provide the rookie with the ultimate test of his ability and his health. First, the Kansas City Chiefs have served as the Raiders’ primary foil for decades. Granted, Patrick Mahomes is a future Hall of Famer. McCoy may face a unique set of challenges from his most recent group of wideouts. Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy built their games on speed, the ability to run away from defenders.

Defensive holding didn’t stop Xavier Worthy from making a play LVvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/a8kPDRif59 — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

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Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers feature Quentin Johnston, a bigger wideout with speed, and Ladd McConkey, a smaller, quicker slot who lacks size. Tre Harris is a big wideout who gains speed through longer strides and built-up speed. The Denver Broncos, aside from Jaylen Waddle’s speed, feature Courtland Sutton, who uses power to gain separation.

No. 68 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Broncos WR Courtland Sutton! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/YOcO3FI2pD — NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2026

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McCoy will now need to let his play back up his goals.