Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been formally charged after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in May.
Jacobs was initially accused of grabbing the arm of a woman identified as his girlfriend during a struggle in their home. He was charged on Thursday by prosecutors in Wisconsin, facing two misdemeanor charges related to the incident.
Wisconsin Prosecutors Speak Out on Josh Jacobs Charges
As ESPN reported, Jacobs was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
“Our office sought to ensure a fair and complete review of available evidence, some of which only recently became available to our office due to significant, ongoing forensic efforts by law enforcement,” Brown County District Attorney David L. Lasee said in a statement. “A criminal complaint is nothing more than a written, formal accusation against a defendant alleging the commission of criminal offenses and does not raise any inference of guilt. Mr. Jacobs is presumed innocent of these charges. As this is an ongoing criminal case, and out of respect for the rights of all parties, our office will not have further comment on the matter at this time.”
Jacobs could risk nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge if convicted.
The running back’s lawyers released a statement noting that police did not formally charge him with domestic violence.
“The Brown County District Attorney has reviewed evidence and elected to file misdemeanor charges against Josh that do not include domestic violence,” noted the lawyers, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Clarence F. Duchac III. “The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media. Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney’s office and the process it followed.”
Jacobs started his NFL career with the Raiders in 2019 and had success as the team’s running back, leading the NFL in 2022 with 1,653 rushing yards. He joined the Packers in 2024.
Jacobs is set to make a court appearance on Nov. 17.
Josh Jacobs Could Still Face NFL Discipline
As ESPN noted, the league is investigating the allegations and could suspend Jacobs either to start the season or once his court case has concluded. The league has wide latitude to issue punishment in cases of alleged domestic violence, even if charges are ultimately dropped.
The Packers said they would continue to cooperate with the NFL during the investigation, but would not comment further on the charges.
Ex-Raiders RB Faces Criminal Charges as Potential NFL Suspension Looms