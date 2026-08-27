Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been formally charged after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in May.

Jacobs was initially accused of grabbing the arm of a woman identified as his girlfriend during a struggle in their home. He was charged on Thursday by prosecutors in Wisconsin, facing two misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Wisconsin Prosecutors Speak Out on Josh Jacobs Charges

As ESPN reported, Jacobs was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.