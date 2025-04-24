Raiders Land Elite Defensive Prospect in Final PFN Mock Draft

T

he Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach and quarterback entering the 2025 NFL season and have a great opportunity to add an impact player with the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

In a scenario that the Raiders haven’t faced very often in many recent mock drafts, Las Vegas finds themselves landing an elite defensive prospect in round one in a recent mock draft.

Raiders Select Michigan DT Mason Graham in Final PFN Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders added Christian Wilkins in free agency last offseason and signed elite edge defender Maxx Crosby to a lucrative contract extension over the past few years, but with Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty off the board Pete Carroll decides to address the defensive side of the football in Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings final mock draft by selecting Michigan DT Mason Graham at No. 6 overall.

Graham is widely regarded as the best interior defensive line prospect in the class and quickly made an impact for Michigan from the moment he put on a Wolverines’ uniform. Over three years in Ann Arbor, Graham amassed 60 total tackles, nine sacks, and 18 tackles for loss.

Cummings added, “At 6’3 1/2″ and almost 300 pounds, Graham is well-leveraged and dense, with stellar burst, quickness, and torquing freedom for his frame. He’s a menace as a one-gapper and a consistently disruptive force in the passing game, and he completes a fearsome D-line.”

A combination of Graham and Wilkins inside combined with Crosby and Malcolm Koonce on the edge could elevate this formidable group into an elite group.

Other 2025 NFL Draft Options for the Raiders if Ashton Jeanty is Not Available

Las Vegas fans have been hearing for the last three months that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty feels like a lock to go to the Raiders if he is available to them at No. 6 overall. Yet, the decision gets very tricky if Jeanty is off the board when Las Vegas is on the clock.

If the Raiders decide to pass on Graham, other options could include Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan and Michigan CB Will Johnson.

Las Vegas doesn’t have much behind WR Jakobi Meyers and TE Brock Bowers in the passing game. Adding a prospect like McMillan could help the organization get the most out of veteran QB Geno Smith under center in 2025.

On the flip side, Will Johnson fits the prototype of a cornerback prospect you generally see thrive on Carroll defenses during his time in Seattle. He would immediately help bolster a secondary that lost Nate Hobbs and Trevon Mehrig this offseason.