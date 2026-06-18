Raiders Found a ‘Draft Steal’ in Explosive 6th-Round Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders, through their 60-plus years as a franchise, operated under one assumption: they would always employ talented receivers who changed games. After the team traded veteran Jakobi Meyers in November, it no longer resembled the athletically gifted receiver corps of the past. Moreover, the team did not pursue a high-priced free agent. Similarly, Las Vegas elected not to pick a wideout early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Malik Benson, a former Oregon standout, is enjoying a breakthrough minicamp, earning kudos from teammates for his explosiveness.

Loss of Meyers Left Canyon-Sized Hole

Granted, Meyers played a multifaceted role in the offense, serving as a de facto No. 1 wideout. Yet, when the team traded him, the void left became an issue that collapsed the rest of their season. For context, Sam Warren of The Athletic highlights the issue:

“There wasn’t much positivity surrounding the Raiders’ receiving corps heading into offseason practices. After sending away Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline in November, Las Vegas didn’t make a splashy move to add a wideout in free agency or the draft. That left the team with the rest of the receivers who have never eclipsed 500 yards in a season: Tre Tucker and Phillip Dorsett, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2023.”

500 yards appears as the smallest, most attainable benchmark for a wideout. Yet, the Raiders could not field a team with a pass catcher who exceeded that. While both Tucker and Dorsett possess big-play traits, neither is what most would consider lead wideouts.

Additionally, no one is saying that about Benson. Still, adding a playmaker to the depth chart does nothing but help the offense. With young cornerstones like Ashton Jeanty and Fernando Mendoza, spreading defenses out makes the run game potent and potentially dangerous.

Daniel Jeremiah said he’s a big fan of Malik Benson out of Oregon… Easy to see why. Elite, gamebreaking speed, possibly the fastest player in the class behind Brenen Thompson 🦆 pic.twitter.com/KZZEvn9Pq4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 21, 2026

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Early High Praise from Teammate Could Spur on Rookie

Playing the same position in football remains a double-edged sword. It’s still a competition, but there’s camaraderie. Tre Tucker, who scored five touchdowns last season, sees the early work that Benson put in and appreciates the rookie.

“He can run all day, he’s fast,” Tucker said. “I’m very excited about him and his willingness to learn, take coaching. He’s going to be a great player.”

Plus, Benson offers additional value as a punt returner, who averaged 16.4 yards per return during his three-season college career. The Raiders needed an infusion of skill in that aspect. Special teams can flip the field, turning a deficit into a bonus. Offense works far better when starting in plus territory, as opposed to starting a drive in the shadow of their own goalpost.

Malik Benson was eyeing up this return the entire time. CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/rUeZAMT7DW — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 22, 2025

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Realistic Expectation Present Opportunity

While Benson continues to thrill in minicamp, reality sets in. Right now, he sits behind four other wideouts (Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, and Dont’e Thornton Jr.) At the same time, being the fifth receiver does not mean he will stay on the sidelines. Injury and poor performance can strike at any time. Under those circumstances, he could step onto the field, prepared to make plays. Can Benson continue to open eyes?