Raiders Maxx Crosby Faces Trade Prediction as Jerry Jones Aims to Boost Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders have crashed back to earth after an unexpected 3-0 start, suffering a three-game losing streak that could cause the team to re-evaluate its trade-deadline plans.

The Raiders were expected to head into the deadline as sellers, looking to accumulate assets to keep building around rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby was seen as a top trade asset, even after the team re-committed to him following a failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens.

Though the team’s three-game winning streak to start the year may have delayed some of those plans, one NFL reporter believes they could take another look at trading Crosby to a motivated Dallas Cowboys team.

Raiders Could Reconsider Maxx Crosby Trade

CBS Sports reporter Carter Bahns identified the biggest buyers and sellers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, predicting that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will look to make another significant addition to the defense.

“Jerry Jones is in a trading mood already and made a splash when he acquired Joey Porter Jr.,” Banhs wrote. “The defense still needs help, though. After they added Porter, the Cowboys could shift their focus back toward the front of the unit and continue to address the edge rusher spot, which has been a weakness ever since they shipped Micah Parsons out of town.”

Bahns named Crosby as a top target for the Cowboys, who have long been seen as a potential trade partner for the star edge rusher. He noted that Jones has an affinity for splashy moves, and Crosby could be the biggest one of all.

“Jones has not been shy about wanting to shore up the defense through the trade market and is always one for the marquee transaction, so Dallas might not be done big-game hunting,” Bahns wrote.

Maxx Crosby Frustrated After Third Straight Loss

Crosby expressed some frustration after the team’s 33-3o loss to the Buffalo Bills, calling out the team’s inability to close out games.

“Simple as that,” Crosby told reporters. “We got to look at the film and figure out what we need to do better in the second half. I feel like the first few games, we did really good in the second half. The last couple of games, we haven’t. We got to obviously watch the film first, but we’ll see what that looks like. The effort, the energy, everything was there. I felt like today we just got to get better from it.”