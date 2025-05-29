Raiders Named Top Trade ‘Landing Spot’ for $120 Million Playmaker

The Las Vegas Raiders proved this offseason that they are willing to aggressively work the trade market to improve the roster by acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

Yet, one analyst named the Raiders as a top trade landing for a $120 million explosive wide receiver entering the 2025 NFL season.

Raiders Named a Top Trade Landing Spot for WR Tyreek Hill

The Las Vegas Raiders got definitively better on the offense side of the ball this offseason with the additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty, but are still missing a true go-to WR with explosive playmaking ability.

Despite adding the speedy Tennessee WR Dont’e Thorton in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Las Vegas Raiders are a top landing spot for Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill if he is traded after June 1st.

Benjamin wrote, “As of now, the All-Pro speedster appears set to return to the Miami Dolphins, despite his repeated hints of displeasure following the 2024 campaign. And yet, are we sure the Dolphins wouldn’t entertain offers if they came in for the 31-year-old deep threat, who’s had his fair share of off-field concerns even since exiting the Kansas City Chiefs? Miami would save close to $15 million by trading Hill after June 1 versus suffering a net loss of $600,000 by dealing the “Cheetah” prior to June 1.”

Shortly after this financial breakdown from Benjamin, he named the Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers all as potential landing spots via trade for the explosive wideout.

Tyreek Hill’s tenure with the Dolphins got off to an explosive start with two seasons of 119 receptions and 1,700+ yards. Yet, things slowed down significantly last year with Hill producing just 81 receptions for 959 yards and six scores — which were lowest totals in every statistical category since his 2019 season.

Hill still flashed some of his dynamic speed at moments throughout the 2024 campaign, but he produced just three 100-yard games last year which was his worst mark since becoming a member of the Dolphins.

How Would Tyreek Hill Fit into this Las Vegas Raiders Offense?

The Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith this offseason, who proved very capable of pushing the ball vertically down the field over the last three years as the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks.

The addition of Hill to this Raiders’ offense feels like the final missing piece to potentially elevate this offense into a truly dangerous unit in 2025.

Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are both generational talents at their respective positions who demand a great deal of attention from opposing defenses.

Jakobi Meyers is a versatile wide receiver, but isn’t exactly a great vertical weapon. Sure, Thorton is an impressive athlete and Tre Tucker has flashed some explosive playmaking ability but none of them hold a candle to Hill’s revolutionary vertical speed.

Hill’s unique vertical speed would put opposing defenses in a pick-your-poison on a weekly basis.

If you allocate extra resources to bracketing Hill, then Bowers should feast in isolation situations against linebackers and safeties.

If you stay in a two-high shell, then you are willingly opening things up for a dynamic back like Jeanty — which is just asking for trouble.

And if you load the box to slow down Jeanty, Hill can punish with explosive plays down the field.

A trade for Hill could come at a great cost in both draft assets and money spent, but his impact on the ceiling of this football team in 2025 would be profound.