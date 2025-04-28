Raiders Predicted to Cut Ties With $9.3 Million Tight End After UDFA Signing

In his three-year career at Notre Dame, Michael Mayer established himself as the greatest tight end in the history of the storied university, which has its own storied history of great tight ends. Every first-string tight end to play for the school since 2005 has gone on to become an NFL draft pick.

That run included one first-round pick — Tyler Eifert by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 — and five second-round picks. So it was no surprise when Mayer, after declaring for the draft following his junior year — was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round, with the 35th overall pick.

Mayer a Disappointment After 2nd Round Pick

But Mayer, despite breaking several Notre Dame records including Eifert’s receiving yardage and career receptions records for tight ends, was a disappointment in his rookie season after signing a four-year, $9.3 million contract. He caught just 27 passes for 304 yards in 14 games — starting only 12.

Mayer must have seen the writing on the wall, then, the the Raiders went ahead and used the higher of their two first round draft picks in 2024 on another tight end — Brock Bowers from Georgia, the reigning college football national champions.

Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs 65-7 destruction of TCU in that national championsip game.

As a rookie, Bowers did not disappoint. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections while hauling in 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

New Signing Could Lead to Mayer Trade

Of course, Bowers’ emergence as one of the premier tight ends in the NFL after just one season does not mean that Mayer could not slide into a TE2 role. But then in March, the Raiders signed former Carolina Panthers veteran tight end Ian Thomas. After seven years in the league, Thomas is mainly a blocking tight end — but with Bowers certain to get the majority of tight end targets, blocking would become Mayer’s primary role as well.

Mayer may have found some degree of relief when the Raiders went through the entire 2025 draft over the weekend without taking yet another tight end. But his optimism about his role on the Raiders may have been short lived because later on Saturday, the Raiders signed a new tight end after all.

In their flurry of 20 undrafted free agent signings, Las Vegas picked up tight end Carter Runyon, out of FCS school Towson.

Runyon appears to be a developmental project, but with Thomas on the roster to combine with Bowers, the Raiders may prefer to put resources into developing Runyon’s potential than to continue paying Mayer.

“He has pro speed and is an explosive leaper on jump balls but doesn’t run routes or own the catch space like he needs to,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierling wrote of Runyon. “He has some pop as a move blocker but is still too inconsistent in that area. His ability to develop his body and game might determine his chances of making a team.”

What does it all mean for Mayer?

“Pete Carroll could implement Mayer next to Brock Bowers in 12 personnel,” wrote Pro Football Focus. “But Mayer has reportedly been floated in trade talks. The 23-year-old could be sought after if offered.”