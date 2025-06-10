Las Vegas Raiders Speedster Sends Strong Message About New Coach

Las Vegas Raiders fans were excited about a lot of the things that were said during Media Day on Monday June, 9, 2025.

But some comments made by wide receiver Tre Tucker might have caught their attention most of all.

Tucker is going into his third season in Las Vegas, but more importantly, his first season under new Head Coach Pete Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

It was Tucker’s comments about Kelly in an interview with Raiders insider Amber Thoeharis that turned heads.

Tucker Raved About Chip Kelly’s Offense

Tre Tucker was extremely passionate in his praise of Chip Kelly’s offense, his excitement shining through with every word.

“It’s very fun, very exciting and very explosive,” Tucker said. “That’s the three words when you talk about a Chip Kelly offense.”

Tucker has been a fan of Kelly’s for a long time — since he watched him as the Head Coach of Oregon growing up — so he is incredibly excited to get to work with him.

Tucker also assured Raider fans that Kelly will unlock the speed on the Raiders offense and that the offense will be incredibly fun to watch this season.

“We’ve got a lot of speed on the offense, and I know for me when we got him I already knew instantly it’ll be very fun and I know he’ll use me the right way.”

If Tucker is to be trusted — Raider fans should be on the lookout for some showstopping offensive playcalling this season.

“He’s very smart and very, very, very creative,” Tucker said. “So I’m very excited to the year.”

There’s very-ing degrees to Tucker’s excitement — so perhaps Raiders fans can also get even more excited to see their offense take the field in 2025.

Can Kelly Unlock Tucker’s Potential?

Tre Tucker is a wide receiver who came into the NFL with a lot of potential.

He didn’t rack up a crazy amount of yardage during his career at Cincinnati — Tucker’s collegiate career high in yards was only 672.

But, he still managed to catch the attention of NFL teams with his elite speed.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the 2023 NFL Combine, which inspired the Raiders to buy into that raw speed. They traded up into the third round to select Tucker with the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Tucker’s first two seasons with the silver and black have ultimately been solid, but not spectacular. He combined for 870 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023 and 2024, a notable contribution but a far cry from elite numbers. He has shown flashes of the elite speed that got him drafted, but never consistently.

TRE TUCKER 58 YARD TOUCHDOWN CATCH pic.twitter.com/lQYcYoL9t4 — VIVA LA CATS 🐻‍❄️🐈‍⬛‼️ (@VivaLaCatsPod) November 29, 2024

Raiders fans feel that former Head Coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinators Mick Lombardi and Luke Getsy didn’t do enough to unlock Tuckers talent in the offense. Tucker never established a consistent role in the pass or even the run game despite his burning speed.

Raiders fans hope that the championship-level experience of Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll will lead Tucker, and the Raiders offense as a whole, to new heights in 2025.