Raiders’ ‘Yikes’ Receiver Room Causes Concern Entering Season

The Las Vegas Raiders will begin the season with the mindset of transition. The team’s structural composition is in direct conflict with the roster’s limitations. After last season, where dysfunction and losing prevailed, the organization looks to establish a sense of cohesion. As a result, general manager John Spytek turned the keys over to Klint Kubiak. Kubiak is the offensive mind that guided the Seattle Seahawks to a championship. Oddsmakers already peg the Raiders at a total of 5.5, which doesn’t lend hope.

At the same time, six evaluators, according to The Athletic, see them as a lock to make a Top 10 draft pick. Yet, the eventual trio of running back Ashton Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers, and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will open eyes. Still, many envision the team fielding the worst wide receiver unit in all of the NFL. To combat this, the team will need to rely on scheme and the occasional sleight of hand.

“The Raiders will have a much clearer identity this season after patching together their 2025 staff with a combination of holdovers and high-profile additions who didn’t meld coherently. The Raiders are definitely better,” one exec said. “I know one thing: They will run the ball. They will have an identity.”

I asked Klint Kubiak how Fernando Mendoza continues to develop now that Kirk Cousins has been named the starter. Kubiak said the rookie will have to maximize the work around the regular practice schedule — getting in early, staying late and taking advantage of the meeting-room.… pic.twitter.com/p8DM6jEhpu — Alexa Belcastro (@alexabelcastro2) September 2, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Offensive Identity Shift

Kubiak will bring his penchant to run the ball to the desert. Raiders fans need to get accustomed to seeing wide-zone runs, play-action, and a heavy dose of 12 personnel. Kubiak turned Sam Darnold into an efficient passer who looked impressive throughout last season. He hopes to do the same for the Raiders, but one executive has doubts.

“Kubiak maximized Sam Darnold and found a way to feed JSN in Seattle, and his offense started out hot in Derek Carr’s final year with New Orleans. But Kirk is immobile, Jeanty is starting off injured, and it’s such a top-heavy offensive roster.”

Las Vegas lacks any receiver with the skill set of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As a result, it will take play action and use Bowers as the No. 1 receiving threat to get the Raiders’ offense clicking. Subsequently, the entire route tree will open for him.

During his last two stops, Kubiak’s team ranked in the Top 10 in Play Action EPA per pass attempt.

HC Klint Kubiak is “still looking” for someone to emerge in the WR room: “We’ve got to get a lot better very fast. We took a step backwards; that doesn’t mean we can’t go forward, but right now we are trying to find someone that is accountable and can help us on Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/DjRIkwQYuC — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) August 21, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Glaring Weakness

Tre Tucker will need to morph into a No. 1 wideout after functioning as a complementary pass catcher. With his speed and explosion, Tucker could fill the role. However, with his lack of nuance in route, he could be in for a very long season. For instance, he ranked in the 28th percentile against press man coverage. Meaning, defenses would bully him at the line of scrimmage in an effort to take him out of his rhythm. Similarly, Jalen Nailor, who was not the main option with the Minnesota Vikings, gets called into question.

“If you are scheming up stuff for Tre Tucker as your 1, yikes. I like Jalen Nailor as an add, but what was he, a third at best in Minnesota? Kubiak is definitely going to have his offensive guru-ness tested.”

The Raiders need serious help on offense. To win the game, they will need to grind teams down and hope to catch them napping with certain play actions. Winning a shootout isn’t their forte.