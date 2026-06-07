Ravens Get Major Take on Replacing Raiders’ Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest moves during the free agent period by signing Tyler Linderbaum. Las Vegas signed Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract, which includes $60 million fully guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Averaging $27 million annually, the deal reset the NFL center market and made him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in league history. The price for the Silver and Black was worth it, given that they have someone anchoring their offensive line.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, they might not be able to replace Linderbaum with a single player, but the offensive line could still be a strong collective. FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox believes that free agent Joel Bitonio would be an ideal signing to help give the group depth.

“This isn’t the perfect replacement, but it is an ideal one, as the Baltimore Ravens need help on the interior of their offensive line,” Wilcox wrote in a June 4 article. “Linderbaum is in Las Vegas and while Bitonio is a guard rather than a center, it will give them a boost, especially with Vega Ioane coming in as a rookie.

“Bitonio is 35 years old, so the Ravens shouldn’t expect much. That said, they do get a bit of a boost by adding Bitonio to their offensive line for nothing more than depth.”

What Will the Ravens Need to Replace in Tyler Linderbaum

Last season with the Ravens, Linderbaum played 1,007 snaps and earned a 79.8 overall PFF grade. He allowed 26 total pressures in pass protection. including two sacks and one QB hit allowed to opposing pass rushers. Moreover, Linderbaum was flagged for five penalties over the course of the season.

Moreover, the most important aspect will be providing running lanes for Ashton Jeanty and protecting rookie QB Fernando Mendoza whenever the signal-caller takes over under center.

When it comes to pass-blocking situations, the center earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 63.4, ranked 22nd among 40 qualified centers. Meanwhile, in run blocking, the Raiders’ new star offensive lineman recorded a run-blocking grade of 83.2, ranking 4th at the position.

Raiders’ Kolton Miller Putting 2025 Season Behind Him

Along with Linderbaum, another offensive lineman the Raiders hope will play a key role is Kolton Miller. With mandatory minicamp on the horizon on June 9, Miller is ready to put last season behind him. On May 20, the veteran offensive lineman spoke to the media and shared the latest on his health situation.

“Feeling good,” Miller told reporters. “Feels good to be back out there with the guys. I’m really, really excited and enjoying the process.”

Moreover, Miller spoke about the mental hurdle of overcoming the injury that kept him out for most of last season.

“I think it’s just something you work through,” Miller added. “Mentally, when it first happened, it does wear on you, but I feel like when you adjust your habits and your daily routine, it really simplifies it. It’s been night and day. I feel really good and, again, I’m enjoying the process and being out there with the guys has been really good.”