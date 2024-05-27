Richie Incognito Sends Strong Message on Raiders’ Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders used their second-round pick to add former Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and it’s hard to not see the similarities between a former starting offensive guard. Powers-Johnson plays with a nasty edge that’s reminiscent of Richie Incognito, who played with the Raiders from 2019 to 2021.

The team has been cycling through guards since Incognito retired and is hoping that Powers-Johnson gives them a long-term replacement. Incognito recently spoke about what he thinks a successful offensive lineman needs to be and he sees it in the rookie.

“It really gives people a big chip on their shoulder when they’ve been bullied like that, or you’ve been told you weren’t good enough,” Incognito told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez in a May 22 interview. “It’s a broad topic that a lot of people have experienced, but I think you use that as motivation — you’ve got a little bad ass in you … you’ve got to have a little [EXPLETIVE] in your grin. You’ve got to have a little something about you to be able to excel in this business and to be able to be great.

“You watch it on film, [Powers-Johnson is] out there. He has bad intentions. He wants to put people on the ground.”

Incognito is a four-time Pro Bowler so he’s got a good idea of what successful offensive line play looks like.

Richie Incognito Talks Comparisons

Incognito was infamous during his playing days for being a violent player. He definitely played with an extra chip on his shoulder. He was an old-school style player and he welcomes the Powers-Johnson comparisons.

“I think the comparisons are great,” Incognito said. “He carries himself like a bad ass. He’s out there finishing plays. I think he’s a great player. I really think that he’s going to develop into a solid starter, a great starter … he has the tenacity and he’s out there giving great effort each and every play.

“He has good footwork. He works in the guys’ bodies, and he knows how to lift defenders off the line of scrimmage. So, great kid, athletic kid, hard worker, and I really think the zone game that they’ll run next year will fit his skill set.”

If Powers-Johnson could have a similar impact to Incognito, landing him in the second round will go down as a major steal.

Nothing ‘Sexy’ About OL Play

Offensive linemen don’t typically get the media attention or accolades that other positions on the offense get. It’s often a loveless positive despite being one of the most important. Incognito believes that Powers-Johnson understands and accepts what it takes to play on the offensive line.

“There’s nothing sexy about what we do,” Incognito said. “We go to work every day with that blue-collar mindset, get our lunch pail and go to work. So that’s what kind of motivates us — protecting our quarterback, getting our running back into the end zone, get him a whole bunch of yards. That’s where the offensive line hangs their hat. It’s the little things.

“It’s the little shots that the quarterback doesn’t take, giving him the extra half-second to complete the ball down the field. And it’s those things that set the tempo for the rest of the team, that pride, that camaraderie. … He understands what the game’s all about.”