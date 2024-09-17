Rob Gronkowski Drops Eye-Opening Comments About Raiders’ Brock Bowers

It’s rare for a tight end to get as hyped heading into the NFL as Brock Bowers was. The former Georgia star was declared by Pro Football Focus as one of the best tight end prospects ever since they started grading prospects.

It’s not taking him long to live up to the hype as he leads all tight ends in receptions (15) and receiving yards (156) through two games. The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t necessarily need a tight end but couldn’t pass up on Bowers and it’s paying off in a major way. Though he’s only two games into his career, many are already convinced he’s going to be an all-timer. Even legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski believes that Bowers could have a better career than he did.

“I feel like he’s on track to be better than myself,” Gronkowski said on the September 17 episode of “Up & Adams.”

“I don’t think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches, but just overall as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations,” he continued. “He already has 15 catches. The most by any rookie of all time in their first two games as a tight end. … I’m a big fan. I can’t wait to continue watching him.”

The Raiders have struggled drafting in the first round for several years now but Bowers is looking like the right pick this time around.

https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1836072732548808962

Davante Adams Praises Brock Bowers

Wide receiver Davante Adams was also a guest with Gronkowski and he’s been getting a close look at Bowers for months now. Even he couldn’t stop gushing about how good the young tight end has been.

“I don’t ever like to put any expectation on a young player, but I mean the type of type of kid that he is, I mean he literally only cares about football, and he shows some promise of looking like this guy that’s that’s on the screen with us right now (Gronkowski),” Adams said on “Up & Adams.” “Honestly, I don’t want to do that to him or downplay what he’s done, because he’s one of the best ever do it and I totally mean that. But this young player is on a different level for a rookie, and I think Baltimore got a chance to feel that a little bit.”

Adams is also one of the best pass catchers in the NFL so this is high praise for Bowers.

Gardner Minshew Thinks Brock Bowers Is Going to Be Special

If the Raiders offense wants to have success this season, it’s important for them to get players like Bowers involved early and often. Quarterback Gardner Minshew is still getting comfortable in the offense and with the playmakers around him. He was very impressed with what he saw from Bowers in Week 2.

“He’s awesome, man,” Minshew said during his September 15 press conference. “He’s so good (and has) a great feel in zone (coverage). He can get open in man (coverage). I had to take a shot to him on third down, and he goes and makes a huge play for us. Man, I think he is going to be really special. We have to continue to develop chemistry there.”

The relationship between Minshew and Bowers will be important for the Raiders going forward. Luckily, the two are off to a fast start.