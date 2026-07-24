Raiders Predicted to Cut Ties With Fan Favorite

The Las Vegas Raiders running back room has a chance to be in its best place in years. Former first-round pick Ashton Jeanty should be much better in Year 2, and rookie Mike Washington Jr. has some really good potential.

Those two are locks to make the roster, but it remains to be seen who will be the RB3. Dylan Laube has been the early favorite for the job. The former sixth-round pick is entering his third season with the team and has value on special teams.

However, Laube is not a lock to make the roster. The young running back has become a bit of a fan favorite in recent years, but that won’t be enough to earn him a roster spot. His biggest competition could be another rookie in undrafted free agent signing Roman Hemby.

ESPN’s Ryan McFadden recently put together a roster prediction ahead of training camp, and he had Hemby making the roster over Hemby.

“Jeanty was 25 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards as a rookie despite the team’s struggles at offensive line,” McFadden wrote. “With a better offensive system in place and improvement at offensive line, his numbers could increase in Year 2. Kubiak wants Jeanty to be a bell cow running back. If the Raiders want to have success on offense, they will need Jeanty to flourish in that role.”

Why Would Raiders Cut Laube?

Laube hasn’t proven enough to be guaranteed a roster spot this season, but it would be odd to pick Hemby over him. If that happened, the Raiders would have two rookie running backs and a second-year running back on the roster.

Laube doesn’t have a ton of experience, but he’s the most experienced running back on the roster. It would be more likely that he’s on the chopping block if the Raiders decided to add a veteran.

Now, Hemby was Fernando Mendoza’s teammate at Indiana, so he’s not completely out of the running. If Mendoza starts in Week 1, the Raiders may like the idea of giving him a player he’s more familiar with. If it’s Kirk Cousins in Week 1, Hemby makes more sense as a practice squad candidate.

Laube Impressed During OTAs

What’s really going to set Laube apart is his work on special teams. A rookie like Hemby likely won’t be ready to be a key special teams contributor in Week 1.

Plus, Laube impressed special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in OTAs.

“I think he’s done a great job throughout the OTAs,” DeCamillis said earlier in the offseason. “He’s another one that’s really, really sharp, gets the game, and he knows the way he’s going to make it is by the more he can do. And he’s accentuated that all the way through camp. I really like him so far. Obviously, OTAs, we haven’t put any pads on or any of that stuff, so you’ll find out more as we go through it. But really like the kid so far for sure, and I think he’s going to be a good player for us.”