Raiders Roster Slammed by ESPN Ahead of 2024 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are optimistic about the 2024 season but many people outside of the building don’t share that optimism. ESPN recently went through and ranked all of the projected starting lineups in the NFL and had the Raiders down at No. 26.

A big reason for the low ranking was due to the quarterback situation.

“Perhaps the league’s most underwhelming QB situation will involve a battle between 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell and veteran newcomer Gardner Minshew,” Mike Clay wrote in a June 25 column. “Minshew was solid (13th in QBR) in place of injured Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis last season, whereas O’Connell held down the fort (25th) after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo in Las Vegas. The Raiders will need O’Connell to make a big leap and become a gem Day 3 find.”

The Raiders do have one of the weaker quarterback rooms in the NFL but it should be better than it was last season. O’Connell started 10 games and could improve in his second year. Minshew should be more durable and a better deep-ball passer than Garoppolo. The team has also upgraded in other areas by adding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and tight end Brock Bowers. Las Vegas finished with the 21st-best record in the NFL last season and it’s difficult to see them taking a major step back.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Biggest Strength?

While ranking the Raiders at 26 feels low, it wasn’t all negative. ESPN named the team’s defensive line as their biggest strength.

“The Raiders already had one of the league’s best edge rushers in Maxx Crosby (fourth in the league with 27.0 sacks and first among edge rushers with 178 tackles over the past two seasons) and added one of the league’s top defensive tackles in Christian Wilkins (fifth among DTs with 9.0 sacks in 2023) during free agency,” Clay wrote. “Malcolm Koonce has emerged as a solid edge, and the Raiders will expect a leap from 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson this season. DT depth behind Wilkins is a concern, but this unit has plenty of potential.”

The Raiders need their defensive line to be elite this season. The team didn’t invest much in the secondary or at linebacker this offseason. The team is relying heavily on the defensive line to set the tone for the rest of the defense.

Las Vegas Raiders Need CBs to Step Up

As previously noted, the Raiders haven’t done much to add to their secondary this offseason. They appear ready to rely on a number of young players who were on the roster last season.

That could either be a great thing or a disaster. ESPN believes that cornerback is the biggest X-fact for the Raiders in 2024.

“Cornerbacks Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs,” Seth Walder wrote. “The defensive line is clearly a strength, as Mike mentioned. So the success of this defense will rise or fall with the three corners. Jones, claimed off waivers from New England last year, recorded a slightly better than average 1.2 yards per coverage snap allowed last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Hobbs (1.6) and Bennett (1.7) were worse in the metric — though Bennett’s numbers came in a small sample. Vegas will need at least some of this group to step up in 2024.”