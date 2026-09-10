Raiders Add Super Bowl Champion Who Was Just Cut By Seahawks

Though the Las Vegas Raiders made some moves to improve their offensive line this offseason, the group is still a major question mark. Left tackle Kolton Miller and center Tyler Linderbaum are the only ones who aren’t at risk of losing their jobs at any minute.

The two guard spots are particularly concerning. At left guard, Spencer Buford is set to start, but he hasn’t been a consistent starter in his career. At right guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson appears to be the starter for now. He’s a bit more promising, as he’s a former second-round pick who has shown flashes of brilliance.

However, the Raiders decided they wanted a bit more depth at guard. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Las Vegas has claimed former Seattle Seahawks offensive guard Bryce Cabeldue off waivers.

Cabeldue was only recently released by the team and was part of their Super Bowl run last season. He first came into the NFL as a sixth-round pick last season. He played eight games as a rookie.

He also played in the Seahawks’ season opener against the New England Patriots, but the team may not have liked what they saw. Cabeldue was coached by Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak last season, so he thinks the young player has some upside. Cabeldue knows the offense, so it shouldn’t take him long to get acclimated.

Will JPJ Hold Onto Starting Spot?

Powers-Johnson is getting the nod to start the season, but it’s clear he doesn’t have a firm grasp on the right guard job. The Raiders have been open about the fact that he’s still in an open competition with Caleb Rogers.

The 2025 third-round pick has shown real promise early in his career. If Powers-Johnson has any ugly games, he’ll likely get sent to the bench.

It’s very important that he has a strong start to the season. In a perfect world, the Raiders would love to see Powers-Johnson live up to his draft status. He’s a violent player who works really hard. He’s been held back by injuries and mental mistakes. If he can stay healthy and avoid simple mistakes, he has a chance to get a big contract extension in the offseason. If not, he may never get another chance to start for the Raiders, especially if Rogers takes over and looks better.

Linderbaum Named Third-Best Player on Raiders

The Raiders are feeling much better about the interior of their offseason line than they did last year. They gave a historic contract to center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. He’s going to be a massive upgrade over what the Raiders had in 2025.

The Athletic’s Sam Warren believes that Linderbaum is the third-best player on the Raiders’ roster.

“The Raiders have their anchor in the middle of the offensive line. Linderbaum brought cohesion to the offensive front and delivered some striking blocks in the run game,” Warren wrote.

It’s hard to argue against that. He better be one of the top players on the team with the amount of money the Raiders are paying him.