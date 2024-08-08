Should Raiders Sign Free Agent Former Pro Bowl QB?

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to stick with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew at quarterback this offseason and the results are mixed. The two are currently battling for the starting quarterback job and neither has done enough to earn it.

In fact, the two struggled mightily in training camp and have thrown many interceptions. Quarterback is the most important position in the NFL so if the Raiders get subpar play there, it’s going to be difficult to win games.

There aren’t many options available in free agency or the trade market. The Raiders are almost certainly going to have Minshew and O’Connell continue to battle things out in preseason. However, if the two play poorly in the preseason, the team may need to consider their options.

Las Vegas has a lot of talent on offense and the defense was top-10 in points allowed last season. This could be a playoff team with the right quarterback. The only notable quarterback still available in free agency is former Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Ryan Tannehill. He’s coming off of a rough season where he was benched but if things are looking grim for the Raiders, he could be an option.

Pros & Cons of a Ryan Tannehill Signing

Tannehill isn’t a name that will get the Raiders excited. He threw four touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games last season. However, after he left the Miami Dolphins in 2019, he was considered damaged goods.

He responded by leading the Titans to a 7-3 record while winning Comeback Player of the Year and making the Pro Bowl in 2019. Tannehill is older now (36), but perhaps another fresh start would give him a bit of a boost. The Raiders have much better weapons on offense than the Titans did last season.

There would also be some downsides to signing Tannehill. He has an extensive injury history and players don’t typically get healthier as they get older. At least with somebody like O’Connell, the Raiders can hope that he’ll get better as he plays more.

With Minshew, he’d bring the offense some mobility from the quarterback position. Tannehill isn’t very mobile at his age. He does have an 81-70 record as a starter, which is solid considering he hasn’t played for many elite teams. He’s only a player the Raiders should really consider if O’Connell and Minshew look bad in preseason.

Antonio Pierce Talks Aidan O’Connell & Gardner Minshew

Another thing that makes the quarterback competition difficult to figure out is that Minshew and O’Connell have different styles. Head coach Antonio Pierce detailed what makes the two different.

“Let’s be honest. Aidan [O’Connell] is your classic quarterback, a dropback quarterback. Put that back foot [in the ground], let it hit, then let that ball release,” Pierce said during his August 9 press conference. “[He is] highly accurate, [and] can throw the ball outside the numbers.

“Gardner [Minshew] is really savvy. [He] does a good job of controlling. Poised. [He] feels things around him. [He has] a good feel [while] in the pocket. Obviously, when the play breaks down, he is really good at that.”

If both are close, the Raiders may prefer a quarterback who can move a bit like Minshew but it seems like the two are neck-and-neck right now.