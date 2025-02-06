Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Predicted to Trade for 37-TD QB in Blockbuster Deal

  • 3 Shares
  • Updated
shedeur sanders
Getty
Former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

The Las Vegas Raiders hurt their chances of being able to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft after winning two of their last three games. Instead of having the No. 1 pick, they now have the No. 6 pick.

It’s not impossible that Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders falls to them but the Raiders may not want to take that risk. If they really like one of those quarterbacks, they may need to consider trading up.

Even though it would only be moving up a few spots, it’s going to cost the Raiders a pretty penny to move. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards thinks they’ll be willing to make that move. He projected in a recent mock draft that Las Vegas would make a trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 2 in the draft order. With that pick, they would take Sanders.

“With Cam Ward off the board, it creates a bit of urgency for other teams to be aggressive if they feel Shedeur Sanders is worthy of this level of consideration,” Edwards wrote in a Feb. 6 mock draft. “Let’s say Cleveland is not sold on the quarterback, but the Raiders are all in on Sanders and recognize the need to get in front of the quarterback-needy Giants. The Browns would be a willing seller and the Raiders make it worth their while in this instance.”

Ex-Raider Warren Sapp Has Big Praise for Sanders

Raiders Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp spent the last year as an assistant coach at Colorado and got an up-close look at Sanders. He had some very high praise for the young quarterback.

“Pretty good damn quarterback, Pretty damn good. Okay, great, it means you’re in a hall. I don’t use anything other than great when you’re talking about a gold jacket. He was born to play this position,” Sapp told Zach Gelb. “Now, it’s what you put around. Do you try to moat? Do you get an offensive coordinator and a head coach that says, I don’t really want him, but the owner wanted him, and the GM wanted him, and now we are going to do what we did to Bryce Young down in Carolina.

“You saw what they did when they finally got behind him and started winning games, right? So you gotta do is put a system in that goes to his strength. Vince Young was 30 and 17. I still don’t understand why that man wasn’t in Tennessee. How do you win 30 of your first 47 games? And nobody wants you. How’s that possible? But you know, once you get him, he was born to play this position; just put something around him, and he’ll be fine.”

What if Browns Like Sanders?

If both the Tennessee Titans and Browns like Ward and Sanders, the Raiders essentially have no way to land either of them. This is possible considering both have needs at quarterback.

In that scenario, the only thing the Raiders can hope for is that Sanders refuses to play in Cleveland. His father Deion Sanders has said they’d be willing to refuse to play for certain teams but they haven’t specified which teams those might be.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Predicted to Trade for 37-TD QB in Blockbuster Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x