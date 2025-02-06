Raiders Predicted to Trade for 37-TD QB in Blockbuster Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders hurt their chances of being able to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft after winning two of their last three games. Instead of having the No. 1 pick, they now have the No. 6 pick.

It’s not impossible that Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders falls to them but the Raiders may not want to take that risk. If they really like one of those quarterbacks, they may need to consider trading up.

Even though it would only be moving up a few spots, it’s going to cost the Raiders a pretty penny to move. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards thinks they’ll be willing to make that move. He projected in a recent mock draft that Las Vegas would make a trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 2 in the draft order. With that pick, they would take Sanders.

“With Cam Ward off the board, it creates a bit of urgency for other teams to be aggressive if they feel Shedeur Sanders is worthy of this level of consideration,” Edwards wrote in a Feb. 6 mock draft. “Let’s say Cleveland is not sold on the quarterback, but the Raiders are all in on Sanders and recognize the need to get in front of the quarterback-needy Giants. The Browns would be a willing seller and the Raiders make it worth their while in this instance.”

Ex-Raider Warren Sapp Has Big Praise for Sanders

Raiders Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp spent the last year as an assistant coach at Colorado and got an up-close look at Sanders. He had some very high praise for the young quarterback.

“Pretty good damn quarterback, Pretty damn good. Okay, great, it means you’re in a hall. I don’t use anything other than great when you’re talking about a gold jacket. He was born to play this position,” Sapp told Zach Gelb. “Now, it’s what you put around. Do you try to moat? Do you get an offensive coordinator and a head coach that says, I don’t really want him, but the owner wanted him, and the GM wanted him, and now we are going to do what we did to Bryce Young down in Carolina.

“You saw what they did when they finally got behind him and started winning games, right? So you gotta do is put a system in that goes to his strength. Vince Young was 30 and 17. I still don’t understand why that man wasn’t in Tennessee. How do you win 30 of your first 47 games? And nobody wants you. How’s that possible? But you know, once you get him, he was born to play this position; just put something around him, and he’ll be fine.”

What if Browns Like Sanders?

If both the Tennessee Titans and Browns like Ward and Sanders, the Raiders essentially have no way to land either of them. This is possible considering both have needs at quarterback.

In that scenario, the only thing the Raiders can hope for is that Sanders refuses to play in Cleveland. His father Deion Sanders has said they’d be willing to refuse to play for certain teams but they haven’t specified which teams those might be.