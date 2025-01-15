Raiders Predicted To Land 37-TD QB in Draft Without Having To Trade Up

There are serious questions about what the Las Vegas Raiders might do at quarterback this offseason. The team was in the driver’s seat to get the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before two wins late in the season dropped them to No. 6.

However, that may not actually matter much in the long run. This year’s quarterback class is considered to be weaker than years past and with so many high-end prospects at other positions being available, it’s possible a quarterback can still fall to the Raiders.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes that could happen and is projecting Las Vegas to land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders without having to trade up.

“There are a ton of mixed opinions in the league about Sanders, and it will be interesting to see how (or if) that changes throughout the draft process once coaches get involved,” Brugler wrote in a Jan. 15 mock draft. “But with Mark Davis and Tom Brady heavily influencing this pick, I’m not sure the Raiders could pass on Sanders — although, hopefully the new head coach and general manager will have a say in that decision.”

In a more loaded class, Sanders may not even be a top-10 pick so taking him at No. 6 is more palatable than using the No. 1 pick on him or having to trade up.

Will Next Raiders HC Want Shedeur Sanders?

The Raiders have an opening at head coach right now and there’s a lot to like for possible candidates. The team has a ton of salary cap space, all of their draft picks, several very good young players and the chance to have a say in who the next general manager will be.

However, the biggest drawback is the lack of a quarterback. Aidan O’Connell isn’t likely to be a long-term starter and the Raiders need an answer at the position. That answer could be Sanders but it may depend on who the next head coach is.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is starting to get heavily linked to the Raiders job and it’s easy to see him being a natural with Sanders. Johnson has had a lot of success with Jared Goff, who is more of a pocket passer. That’s the same type of quarterback that Sanders is. He likes to stay in the pocket and deliver passes accurately. It’s easy to see the Raiders doing everything they can to get Sanders if Johnson takes the head coaching job.

What if Raiders Don’t Go QB in First Round?

Even if Sanders falls to the Raiders at No. 6, there’s no guarantee they’ll draft him that high. The team has needs all over the roster and there are some very good prospects early in the 2025 class.

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could be the lockdown cornerback they’ve been trying to find for years. LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell may be the right tackle of the future for the team. Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter could form a ferocious duo with Maxx Crosby for years to come and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan would give the Raiders their Davante Adams replacement.

Las Vegas is in a good position in the 2025 NFL Draft as they’ll likely come away with a serious impact player regardless of who they draft.