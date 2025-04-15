Raiders Predicted to Help Saints Replace Derek Carr With Blockbuster Trade

The New Orleans Saints were recently dealt some concerning news when it was revealed that quarterback Derek Carr may need shoulder surgery. This could put his entire 2025 season at risk and would almost certainly keep him out at the beginning of the year.

The Saints could roll with Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener in 2025 but neither has shown any franchise quarterback potential. New Orleans could decide to finally make a bold move to find their quarterback of the future and they could look to Carr’s old team to make it happen.

In Brent Sobleksi’s latest mock draft for Bleacher Report, he predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders would send the No. 6 to the Saints for the Nos. 9 and 71 picks this year and a conditional pick next year.

“The New Orleans Saints have no choice. Granted, general manager Mickey Loomis could be patient and see if Shedeur Sanders falls to them with the ninth overall pick,” Sobleski wrote. “It’s quite possible. But why risk it?

“New Orleans can start its rebuild in earnest by fully moving on from Derek Carr either now or next offseason and getting what it hopes is its next franchise quarterback—which will be an odd feeling since it hasn’t selected a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971.”

This Would Likely Mean the End of Carr in New Orleans

If Carr can’t play in 2025, he’s likely played his last game for the Saints. They seemed to already be on the fence about him prior to the injury news and this isn’t going to help change that.

Carr’s Saints tenure hasn’t gone according to plan. They’ve missed the playoffs in back-to-back years. He also missed a career-high seven games in 2024. Carr appears to be a depreciating asset so this might be the right time to make a quarterback move.

At the same time, they could bottom out this season without a rookie quarterback and make a run at having a top-five pick next year.

Raiders Land Will Johnson in This Scenario

For the Raiders to trade down, they’d have to feel confident they can land a prospect they like at No. 9. The team has a big need at cornerback and Sobleski thinks Michigan’s Will Johnson would be the pick.

“Michigan’s Will Johnson dealt with turf toe throughout the 2024 campaign, then tweaked a hamstring during predraft preparation,” Sobleski wrote. “Neither of these injuries should be viewed as long-term concerns.

“Instead, the two-time All-American (one first, one second nomination) should still be viewed as the class’ best pure cornerback prospect, especially if Travis Hunter is going to primarily play wide receiver.”

No. 6 is too high for Johnson and No. 9 might still be too high. That said, he’s arguably the best cornerback in the draft after Travis Hunter, who shouldn’t last past the first four picks. If he can stay healthy, Johnson could be a very good NFL cornerback.

Head coach Pete Carroll has done really good work with cornerbacks in his career and could be intrigued by Johnson’s size. He’s not as fast as you’d like to see from a cornerback but he could be a Week 1 starter for the Raiders.