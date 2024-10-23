Shedeur Sanders Teases Raiders Interest After Tom Brady Move

As the old saying goes, where there is smoke, there is fire. When it comes to Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the potential for him to join the Raiders in next year’s NFL draft, there’s something like a full-scale inferno going on.

In the latest fanning of the flames, Sanders went on his podcast, “2Legendary,” and was asked about the recent news of the Raiders adding Tom Brady as part-owner of the team. Sanders, whose Buffaloes are 5-2 after beating Arizona last weekend, gave the move a strong endorsement.

And in doing so, he gave Raiders fans a bit of hope in what has been a morbid year for the franchise, especially at quarterback.

Play

“I think it was a great decision,” Sanders said of Brady (at 20:07). “Great thing for him. You know, he did everything he can on the field, so off the field, I guess he is indulging a lot of different things now.”

The he smiled and said what all fans of the silver-and-black want to hear: “They said he is looking for a quarterback, so … we’ll see.”

Raiders’ Brady, Shedeur Sanders Have Worked Together

Sanders does have history with Brady, as he signed with Brady’s apparel brand back in 2022, when he was at Jackson State. Sanders, in fact, was the first player Brady’s brand signed after it was founded.

Additionally, Brady has spent time coaching and mentoring Sanders individually.

He was asked about that back in 2023 on his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“I’m always here for him,” Brady said, via Boston.com. “Because in him I see someone who has a great work ethic but wants the knowledge too. I think all of us on this call had so many people in our lives which allowed us to be successful. Obviously having great parents, but having these other instrumental people that come in at the right time when you’re open to learning.

“People always ask me, how good do you think this guy is going to be? And I always say, it depends on who he surrounds himself with. It depends who mentors him. Because even you, [Deion Sanders], weren’t a finished product at 21 or 22. I certainly wasn’t. I had the right people come into my life and I was open to learning from them.”

Of course, Brady’s presence and Sanders’ interest in the Raiders are all well and good, but neither guarantees that Sanders will be a Raider at this time next year. If things continue to proceed for Las Vegas the way they’ve been going, the Raiders could land a high enough pick to take Sanders, but it is possible, too, they would need to trade up to get him.

In seven games, Sanders is leading the nation with 195 completions, and is tops in the Big 12 in completion percentage (72.6%) and touchdowns (19). He is fifth in the nation with 2,268 passing yards.