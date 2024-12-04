Raiders Sign Former Bengals WR With 4.31 40-Yard Dash Speed & Ex-Eagles LB

New Las Vegas Raiders WR Shedrick Jones.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost a wide receiver this week as DJ Turner was sent to Injured Reserve. The team has already been thin at the position and has decided to add another player to the roster.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed wide receiver Shedrick Jackson to the practice squad. The former undrafted free agent was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals and played in five games with them last season.

He was released earlier this season and has been sitting in free agency waiting for a chance. The Raiders could provide a chance to play considering their lack of depth at the position but he may have to ride the practice squad for the rest of the year.

He’s only 25 so there could still be some potential there. Jackson played college ball at Auburn where had 66 catches combined over five years. While he has never put up big numbers, what makes him interesting is his rare speed.

Prior to entering the NFL, he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash which makes him one of the fastest players in the league. If he can figure out how to channel that speed into playmaking ability, he may have a future playing in the NFL.

Raiders Also Sign LB Brandon Smith

The Raiders also decided to add to their linebacker room. The team is signing Brandon Smith to their practice squad. He was a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022 but lasted just one season with the team.

He found his way to the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent all of last season and a bit of this season. He most recently played for the New York Jets before getting cut.

Smith was a standout at Penn State where he was named Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2021 but hasn’t found that same success at the NFL level. In 14 games played, he has 11 combined tackles. The Raiders have several young linebackers on the roster and practice squad who have not seen the field much this season so it could be difficult for Smith to get some action this season with only five games left.

Maxx Crosby Frustrated With Losing

It’s been a tough season for the Raiders as they are tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-10. Though not many expected Las Vegas to have a great season, it was certainly a surprise that they’ve played this poorly.

This is the worst season the team has had since defensive end Maxx Crosby was drafted and he admitted that he’s struggled at times.

“Of course, I’m competitive as they come. I put all my time, and effort, and spirit and soul into this — into being the best version of myself,” Crosby said on the latest episode of SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Let’s Go!” podcast. “I care about winning more than anything on the planet. So, yeah, there were points in the season where I feel like I was losing my mind. I had to really reset.”

As a leader of the team, Crosby has put on a brave face but there’s likely nobody more frustrated with the Raiders’ losing ways than him.