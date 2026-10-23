Trade Pitch Has Raiders Send $7 Million Bust to Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t likely to be big sellers at the trade deadline, especially if they are able to pull off a win or two in the coming weeks. However, they do have some pieces they could move on from.

Heading into last season, the Raiders gave safety Isaiah Pola-Mao a two-year, $7.6 million extension, but he hasn’t played well. This is why the team used a second-round pick to select safety Treydan Stukes. When Stukes got hurt for a couple of games, Pola-Mao stepped in and played very poorly.

It’s clear that he doesn’t have a long-term role with the Raiders. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pitched a trade that would send Pola-Mao and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick.

“Here’s another defensive back with a realistic shot of being moved before the deadline,” Barwell wrote. “Pola-Mao started at free safety for the Raiders in 2024 and 2025 under then-coordinator Patrick Graham. Las Vegas signed the homegrown starter to a two-year, $7.6 million extension before the 2025 season, but second-round pick Treydan Stukes won the starting job in camp this summer, and the Raiders don’t play many three-safety looks. Pola-Mao has played just 112 snaps this season, almost all of which came while Stukes missed part of Week 2 and all of Week 3 because of a concussion.

“Pola-Mao isn’t a great player, but he’s a viable safety in a pinch. And the Steelers seem to be in a pinch for safety help around this time every year. This time around, the organization quickly lost faith in veteran Rayshawn Jenkins, who has been on the scene of the crime for multiple disasters this season. Against the Browns, he missed a tackle on a Jaleel McLaughlin touchdown run, then appeared to rotate to the wrong side of the field on a 60-yard completion to Denzel Boston. He was benched shortly thereafter, didn’t play a defensive snap over the two ensuing weeks and was released Wednesday.”

Why Would Steelers Want Pola-Mao?

Pola-Mao isn’t going to move the needle for any defense, but it is worth noting that former Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is currently running the Steelers’ defense. He’d be a natural fit in the defense.

Barnwell explained why the Steelers could want to make the trade.

“Pittsburgh is using Jaquan Brisker and rookie seventh-round pick Robert Spears-Jennings at safety, with Jalen Ramsey playing in a hybrid slot/safety role,” Barnwell wrote. “Brisker’s injury history and Spears-Jennings’ inexperience would suggest that the Steelers would be wise to at least add a veteran safety as depth. Trading Pola-Mao would save the Raiders $2.4 million over the remainder of 2026, a worthwhile amount for a team that doesn’t see the fifth-year undrafted free agent as part of its future plans.”

Pola-Mao Doesn’t Have Long-Term Future With Raiders

Pola-Mao is in a contract year, and he already lost his starting spot. There’s almost no way the Raiders are planning to bring him back.

There was a time when Pola-Mao looked like he had some potential. He’s big and very athletic, but struggles in coverage. Even if the Raiders don’t trade him, there’s no guarantee he’ll be on the roster at the end of the season.