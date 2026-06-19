Raiders Warned Against Signing 2-Time All-Pro WR

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver room continues to be a talking point. The group has some potential, but there isn’t a clear No. 1 on the roster.

This has led to speculation that the team could still be in the market for a wide receiver upgrade. Recently, former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been floated as a logical fit. However, The Athletic’s Sam Warren doesn’t think that makes much sense considering where the Raiders are at.

“I’m not sure Las Vegas would be an ideal landing spot for Diggs,” Warren wrote. “While still productive, the two-time All-Pro will turn 33 in November. Last offseason, Diggs did sign with a New England Patriots team coming off a down season, but there was more faith in league circles that New England could have quick success. The Raiders, given the current stage of their rebuild as well as their 2026 schedule, aren’t likely to be a championship or even playoff contender this upcoming season. And even if Diggs did want to sign, adding him is the type of luxury move made by teams believing they’re one piece away, rather than a team laying the groundwork like the Raiders. I would never rule anything out, as general manager John Spytek has shown he’s not timid to make moves. But given the team’s belief in its current group and the status of the current roster, I’d say a Diggs signing remains unlikely.”

Would Diggs Want to Play for Raiders?

Another problem with a possible Diggs pursuit is that he may not want to come to Las Vegas. He’s 32 and just played in the Super Bowl. It’s hard to imagine he wants to go to a rebuilding team.

Now, reuniting with Kirk Cousins and Klint Kubiak could have some appeal. He worked with both of them on the Minnesota Vikings. He’d be a good fit in the offense. That said, he can be a bit of a headache, which isn’t something a young team with a new coaching staff is going to want to work with. It makes more sense for him to go to an older, more established team.

Kubiak Very High on Tucker

The Raiders also want to see what they have in their young wide receivers. Adding a veteran like Diggs, who demands a lot of targets, is going to take away from the development of players like Tre Tucker.

Tucker is a player whom Kubiak has singled out as a player he thinks can make an impact.

“He’s got to be a playmaker for us, and he has been. And now let’s go see what else we can get out of him,” Kubiak told reporters recently.

Tucker is coming off a career season, and that was with lackluster playcalling and quarterback play. He’s now going to be in a much better situation. If there’s ever going to be a time for him to prove that he’s a No. 1 wide receiver, it’ll be this season. He’s trending in the right direction, but he still has a lot to prove.