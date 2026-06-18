Raiders Told to Sign ‘Dependable’ Veteran Wide Receiver as ‘Final Offseason Move’

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid offseason, with potential game-changing moves, from addressing areas of need to drafting the new face of the franchise, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Although the team has made some moves that could have the franchise headed in the right direction, the Raiders might not be done upgrading their roster, with one player in particular still available on the open market who could be a welcome addition to the squad ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Stefon Diggs an Option for the Raiders?

With the Raiders bringing in veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to be the starting quarterback under center until Mendoza is ready to make the jump, Las Vegas has some notable weapons around him, like Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech.

Even though the Raiders have some talented young offensive weapons, the team could use another veteran wide receiver to bring it all together for the 2026 campaign, with Stefon Diggs being an intriguing addition, as pointed out by Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

Diggs was the dependable No. 1 target who helped the Bills‘ Josh Allen significantly improve. Then he was the dependable No. 1 target who helped the Patriots’ Drake Maye significantly improve. So why wait for Fernando Mendoza’s second season to get him a dependable No. 1 target who can help him significantly improve? The Las Vegas receiver depth chart is severely lacking, and Diggs was still good enough to finish second among wideouts last season in ESPN Analytics’ receiver score. This one seems like a no-brainer.

After one season with the New England Patriots, Diggs was released by the storied franchise for what seems to be financial reasons, as they were able to clear substantial cap space by parting ways with the veteran wideout.

Ultimately, the Patriots made the move and traded for former Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown, upgrading the position for the foreseeable future.

During the 2025 NFL season, Diggs played in all 17 regular-season games for the Patriots, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In four games in the playoffs, Diggs caught 20 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders are truly interested in bringing in another receiver, but Diggs might be a solid option if he’s open to playing in Las Vegas in 2026.

Deebo Samuel is Also an Option for the Raiders

Along with Diggs, former Washington Commanders star Deebo Samuel also remains unsigned and might also be an option for the Raiders if they decide to go that route.

JP Acosta of CBS Sports recently shared his two cents on Samuel being a fit for the Raiders, even though the veteran wideout is not the same player he was while with the San Francisco 49ers.

I still don’t think Deebo Samuel is the same player he was in his prime, which is one of the most unique players we’ve seen in the modern NFL. But I do think he can still provide some really nice moments as a runner with the ball in his hands. On all those crossing routes and over routes, you think about getting him working with Brock Bowers and Jack Bech, and you have a lot of layering you can still add to your offense.

Samuel spent the 2025 NFL season with the Commanders and was still fairly productive, even with star quarterback Jayden Daniels on the mend for most of the season.

The versatile wide receiver caught 72 passes for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Raiders take a flyer on Samuel or Diggs before heading into the 2026 NFL season.