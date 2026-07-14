Raiders Get Strong Fernando Mendoza Take From Former NFL Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders have a decision on their hands with training camp nearing, and that’s whether the Silver and Black should go with veteran Kirk Cousins or hand the keys to the franchise over to Fernando Mendoza.

Having Cousins start the season can allow Las Vegas to bring Mendoza along slowly. Nonetheless, one former NFL and Super Bowl-winning head coach believes this process is delaying the growing pains the No. 1 pick will face in the NFL.

During a July 13 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ,” former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson would want the Raiders to give the starting job to Mendoza.

“In 2016, Sam Bradford was still on our roster in Philadelphia, and we ended up trading him to Minnesota that year,” Pederson said. “I brought in Chase Daniel, a veteran whom I coached in Kansas City when I was the offensive coordinator there, to back up Carson Wentz. We went into that season — myself, Howie Roseman, the offensive staff, and Frank Reich — saying, ‘Let’s get this guy out there; let’s get him on the field in Week 1.’

“Let’s start having our growing pains in Week 1.’ [The Raiders should] not prolong it into October, November, or later in the season when maybe the season’s over. Let’s get him out there now [and] get him working with the guys he’s going to be working with, making the calls on the offensive line and getting Ashton Jeanty the ball.’ I think Klint Kubiak’s system is going to allow for that with the play-action pass, the run game, and all the things that helped Seattle win a championship last year [and] let’s get Fernando on the field. I think it’s very beneficial.'”

Doug Pederson Already Advised Team On Handling Young QB

Moreover, Pederson revealed that former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called him for advice on how to handle Josh Allen, which might be what he would say to Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak if he were to call him about Mendoza.

“I remember having a conversation with Coach Sean McDermott when he drafted Josh Allen,” Pederson added. “He called me and said, ‘Doug, what do you think? How did you handle Carson Wentz?’

“I said, ‘If you think Josh Allen is your guy, you need to get him out there in Week 1.’ And he did. He got him out there in Week 1. There were a lot of growing pains in that first year, and maybe even those first couple of years, but they weathered that storm. Now look where Buffalo is.”

Kirk Cousins Should Slide Into the Mentor Role

Pederson also noted that Cousins should be a mentor to help Mendoza through the growing pains the rookie will experience this season.

“I think Kirk Cousins is a solid No. 2 that you can rely on at any time, and I think he’s a great mentor for Fernando Mendoza,” Pederson said. “So I think this is a win-win for the Raiders at quarterback.”

It will be interesting to see what strategy Kubiak decides to use, as there’s pressure to get this right: If Mendoza’s development is handled correctly, the Raiders will have a franchise quarterback for the next decade.