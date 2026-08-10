Raiders Receive Strong Message About Maxx Crosby Amid Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to be competitive this 2026 NFL season under new head coach Klint Kubiak. Nonetheless, the Silver and Black are still in a rebuild, and if they get off to a slow start, all eyes will be on them later in a few months when the trade deadline rolls around.

Las Vegas would need to consider moving assets for draft picks to help their rebuild. Moreover, the focus of this will be on Maxx Crosby, who was traded this past offseason to the Baltimore Ravens but returned to the Raiders after a failed physical.

Nonetheless, if Crosby shows he’s healthy and performing as usual, teams will come calling the Silver and Black. Nonetheless, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes teams should come to Crosby with their best offer now rather than waiting for a midseason trade.

“While Las Vegas is unquestionably a better team with Crosby on the roster, gauging his trade value would be logical,” Knox wrote in an Aug. 10 article.

“The Raiders are rebuilding, and Crosby will turn 29 before the start of the season. He could be past his prime by the time Las Vegas is ready to contend, and trading him now could help jump-start the rebuild around Fernando Mendoza.”

Despite dealing with his torn meniscus injury, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense last season with the Raiders, earning a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Could Raiders Receive a Similar Package That Browns Got?

Furthermore, Knox believes that if the Raiders receive a trade package similar to the one the Cleveland Browns received from the Los Angeles Rams for Myles Garrett, then Las Vegas shouldn’t hesitate to accept it.

“If the Raiders can get a similar return for what Cleveland got in the Myles Garrett trade, they would need to consider it,” Knox added in his article. “They should see what sort of preseason offers can be had, possibly from the team that traded Micah Parsons just before the start of last season.”

Maxx Crosby Issues Words of Wisdom to Fernando Mendoza

While many people in the NFL media believe that a Crosby trade should happen, it doesn’t appear the veteran has any plans to leave the Raiders. Moreover, the pass rusher is also passing words of wisdom to Fernando Mendoza, including being a leader now, even though he might be QB2 and is a rookie on the team.

“In this league, you need a great quarterback to win and compete,” Crosby said while speaking to the NFL Network on August 3. “And Fernando is going to be that guy at some point, and I want to see him succeed. I want this organization to succeed. I’m a Raider to the core, and I want to win more than anything. So, it’s going to take all of us, not just myself. It’s everyone. It’s all three levels, you know what I mean?

“… I don’t want to just be the only guy talking all the time. It can’t just be me. It’s not basketball where Kobe [Bryant] grabbed the dudes and was like, ‘No, this is what we’re doing.’ There’s 15 dudes on the team. You got 90 guys on the roster right now and 40 coaches.”