Raiders Announce Surprising Move With Intriguing 340-Pound Prospect

Travis Hunter may not be the only dual-threat player in the NFL this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly about to move defensive tackle Laki Tasi, a 348-pound converted rugby player, to offensive guard for training camp.

Tasi is originally from Australia and signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent through the NFL International Player Pathway. Tasi was playing community rugby for Ashgrove GPS Rugby Club in his home province of Queensland, when he found out about the IPP and NFL from the owner of an area hamburger establishment.

“One of the guys that owns a burger joint back home, he was telling me about this IPP that [Eagles offensive lineman] Jordan Mailata joined, which is kind of surprising because I didn’t know who Jordan Mailata was or what the NFL [was],” Tasi told ESPN before the NFL Draft last month. “The owner was onto me… like let’s try out this NFL thing, you’ve got a good body [for it].

“As soon as I searched up the [story on] YouTube about Jordan and the NFL IPP I realized how big it is.”

Why Are The Raiders Moving Laki Tasi To Offense?

Tasi may not know what the NFL is, but as a rugby player he is tailor-made to play offensive line.

Though there will be an adjustment period for Tasi to learn the NFL rules, he is used to offensive-line-style blocking while playing rugby.

But Tasi has great physical ability. His stay on offense could just be an experiment, since some talent evaluators perceive him as as a terrific defensive lineman.

“At 6-6, 348 pounds with 34-inch arms, Tasi has very good size and the tools to be a big interior defensive lineman, along with the toughness and makeup to play in the trenches,” NFL.com’s Scott Pioli, who formerly worked in talent evaluation and player development for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and others. “He possesses a strong and intriguing combination of developmental tools, stature and mindset.”

Should The Raiders Play Laki Tasi On Offense Or Defense?

Whether the Raiders ultimately decide to play Tasi on offense or defense depends on how he plays. But there is a case for him to play either.

At Tasi’s size and athleticism, he could be a good fit to play on the defensive line. Though he checks in at 348 pounds, the Raiders signed defensive lineman Tank Booker as a UDFA, who checks in at 6-3, 347 pounds.

But as a offensive lineman, those 34-inch arms could be a weapon to defensive players at bay. Plus, if he is playing guard, which is where the Raiders are intending to try him out, Tasi’s size and history pushing is conducive on the offensive side.

Or it could be a situation where he plays mostly on one side but can be a part of specialty packages, like a goal line setting on defense or as a fullback or extra lineman in heavy personnel.

Whichever side of the ball Tasi plays, he may not get many reps in the NFL this season. But at his size, athleticism and age (21 years old), the Raiders have a fascinating player on their roster.