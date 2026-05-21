Mandalay Bay’s New Tailgate Beach Club Is Good News for Raiders Fans: Exclusive

Las Vegas Raiders game days just got a lot better, and not just because of star quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s arrival. Heavy Sports got an exclusive look at Mandalay Bay’s newest Vegas hot spot Tailgate Beach Club.

Snoop Dogg celebrated the new Vegas sports pool club with an energetic performance during the grand opening. Tailgate Beach Club is an outdoor pool and bar area with over 125 feet of LED screens, just steps away from Allegiant Stadium.

Just before Snoop’s headline performance, the crowd celebrated the legendary Tony Hawk’s birthday. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was among the stars in attendance as well.

Whether you are attending a marquee fight, concert or Raiders game, Tailgate Beach Club is the perfect spot to start your day before the big event. There are no shortage of screens so you can catch all the big games.

We all know that the Vegas sun can be punishing so the pool area makes for an ideal spot to cool off while not missing a second of the action.

Here’s what you need to know about Las Vegas’ newest sports pool club.

Located at Mandalay Bay, Tailgate Beach Club Is a Short Walk to the Raiders’ Home at Allegiant Stadium

There are no shortage of outdoor options in Vegas, but Tailgate has two key advantages. First, it is designed for sports fans, meaning all the major games and betting lines can be found thanks to the venue’s massive screens.

Additionally, Tailgate Beach Club is located directly on The Strip. While it certainly is not a requirement to attend an event at nearby Allegiant Stadium, the proximity does not hurt as it is sure to provide a major boost of energy during major events.

Las Vegas already crushed the NFL draft in 2022 and will provide an epic week of festivities when the city hosts the Super Bowl in 2029.

From Futbol to Football, Tailgate Beach Club Is the Perfect Vegas Sports Bar to Watch All the Games

Tailgate Beach Club is accessible to locals, but is also the perfect home base for sports fans traveling to Vegas for a long weekend. Think March Madness, a weekend of football or escaping the cold winters for the College Football Playoff and NFL’s postseason.

Fans do even need to wait this long to test out Tailgate Beach Club. Las Vegas is surprisingly not one of the host cities for the World Cup, but Tailgate is the perfect place to watch all the matches without the high ticket prices.

We were able to lounge in one of Tailgate’s cabanas, each with a couch, personal television and also a view of the big screens. The cabanas offer plenty of shade while keeping the vibes high as you order food and drinks throughout the day.

With Tailgate Beach Club’s DJ providing a soundtrack to all the festivities, you can even invite your non-sports fans for the pool party. If you are looking to throw a few dollars on the games, the presence of the Bet MGM app allows you to place bets from the comfort of the pool (just don’t drop your phone) without needing to be in the sportsbook.

The W & Mandalay Bay Are Among the Las Vegas Hotel Options Near Tailgate Beach Club

For visitors (or even Vegas locals looking to create a staycation), there are plenty of nearby lodging options. For those looking for both space as well as peace and quiet, The W is casino-free and offers a suite to all guests.

The hotel is connected to Mandalay Bay, so you are just a short walk away from the sportsbook or backing black on the roulette wheel on the casino floor. For those look for a livelier stay, Mandalay Bay is the choice with no shortage of casino games, shops and restaurants.

Tailgate Beach Club is the perfect home base if you are attending an event at nearby Allegiant Stadium, but the space is also sure to satisfy fans who never leave the hotel.