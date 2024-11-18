Raiders Urged to Add 6-Foot-5 Star WR in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ biggest need this offseason is quarterback but the team learned this year that it’s hard to get one in the draft unless they have a top-five pick. The team currently holds the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon, and there are at least two teams in front of them that could draft a quarterback (Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns).

There may only be two quarterbacks worth taking that early in the draft so if the Raiders don’t get a chance to take one of them, they may need to look at improving the offense in other ways. The trade of Davante Adams has left the wide receiver room devoid of talent outside of Jakobi Meyers. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders should strongly consider Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan if they can’t get a quarterback.

“The ideal scenario for the Raiders is that they’ll either earn the No. 1 pick or be in a position to draft whatever quarterback they like,” Ballentine wrote in a Nov. 18 column. “The future starter is likely not on the roster, and there aren’t many paths for the Raiders to find one worth building around outside of the draft.

“This week, let’s highlight a pick they could make if they find an alternative path to bringing in their 2025 starting quarterback. After trading away Davante Adams, the Raiders don’t really have a No. 1 receiver. Tetairoa McMillan is the top-ranked receiver in this class and would make any quarterback’s life easier with his 6’5″, 212-pound frame and run-after-the-catch ability.”

Is Tetairoa McMillan WR1?

While McMillan is a very exciting prospect, he’ll likely be the second wide receiver taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. He may be a better wide receiver than Travis Hunter, but the Colorado star is going to intrigue teams with his two-way ability.

McMillan has solid speed for a player of his size but what makes him really special is his ability to make contested catches.

“McMillan is a sudden route runner who separates well, especially for his size and has an outstanding feel for how to attack zone looks,” Steve Muench of ESPN wrote in his analysis of McMillan. “He has a wide catching radius and naturally plucks the ball out of the air. His ability to accelerate after the catch jumps out on tape. McMillan has the foot speed and active hands to win at the line of scrimmage and get off press. He tracks the ball well and makes contested catches downfield.”

McMillan isn’t as dynamic as Hunter but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up being the much more productive wide receiver at the NFL level.

Raiders Also Need to Upgrade the OL

Teams love wide receivers but the Raiders had one of the best in the NFL the last three seasons and didn’t do anything with him. Outside of quarterback, the biggest issue with Las Vegas’ offense is the offensive line.

Left tackle Kotlon Miller appears to be regressing and no other player on the offensive line has proven to be a consistent impact player. If they can’t get a quarterback early, the Raiders should strongly consider using their first-round pick on a right tackle instead of a skill position player.