Raiders Cut Ties With 2 Rookies to Make Room for DT & TE

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t done tinkering with their roster as they’re about to embark on the regular season. While the active roster should be mostly set, the practice squad is still a work in progress.

The Raiders announced that they have signed rookie defensive tackle Tim Keenan and rookie tight end Patrick Gurd to the practice squad.

Gurd was with the Raiders earlier in the offseason, so he’s a familiar face. Keenan was a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams who didn’t make the final roster. It didn’t help that Aaron Donald came out of retirement. He has the build of a nose tackle at 327 pounds and played five seasons at Alabama. He could be a player to watch, especially with the Raiders’ need for a defensive tackle.

To make room for the two new additions, the Raiders had to cut Gary Smith III and Devin Lafayette from the practice squad. Both players were rookies who should be on the Raiders’ radar to bring back at some point in the season if there’s room. The team will likely continue to keep tinkering with the practice squad up until the regular season begins.

Raiders’ Biggest Key to Success?

The Raiders are going to be an interesting team this season. They have a lot of new pieces, and while that can lead to struggles, it could also lead to some improvements.

Rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza isn’t starting in Week 1, but he could completely change the franchise. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden believes Mendoza is the Raiders’ biggest key to success this season.

“This season is a success if … Mendoza shows the signs of a franchise quarterback,” McFadden wrote. “The Raiders are a young team that requires patience, so it’s not worth placing postseason expectations on them. But whenever Las Vegas decides to start Mendoza, it will be important for him to show flashes that he can guide this offense for the foreseeable future. Given the team’s recent history at quarterback, having stability at the position is essential for turning the organization around.”

Jeff Hafley Praises Maxx Crosby

After being the subject of trade rumors for months, it looks like defensive end Maxx Crosby will be a Raider in Week 1. That’s bad news for the Miami Dolphins. He’s still one of the top edge rushers in the NFL.

The Dolphins have big question marks at quarterback and the offensive line. Crosby could be in for a big debut game of the season. Head coach Jeff Hafley knows how much Crosby can affect a game.

“I think it’s both, but you better know where he is,” Hafley told reporters. “He’s one of the elite defenders in the league who plays with a relentless motor. You can’t just go into a game and say, ‘Hey, everybody take it nice and easy, Maxx.’ No, you better know where he is.

“But then there’s times when we’re going to use our rules and play football. And then there’s times when he’s a guy that you better game-plan around because he’s another guy that can wreck a game. And we’ve all seen him do that.”